PumasAI Unveils PumasAide, a Built-In AI Assistant to Accelerate Pharmacometric Research

DOVER, DEL. (October 7, 2025) — PumasAI, a science-first organization that turns data into life-saving decisions faster, has officially launched PumasAide, an intelligent assistant that integrates directly into the pharmacometric workflow. By combining trusted scientific models with built-in artificial intelligence, PumasAide helps researchers analyze data, generate code, and complete routine clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics tasks with unmatched speed.

PumasAide works inside environments like Visual Studio Code and other IDEs, allowing scientists to run analyses and build models in real time. It works on live data, supports AI from multiple providers, and keeps sensitive information secure by staying fully local.

Key features of PumasAide include:

● Embedded AI Assistant: Built into the coding environment to reduce switching and friction

● Real-Time Execution: Instantly runs live analyses like NCA and PK modeling, among others

● Smart Code Generation: Writes, explains, and debugs Julia/Pumas code with accuracy

● Multi-Agent Support: Delegates different steps to specialized agents working together

● Audit-Ready: Keeps a full prompt and code trail while maintaining local data security

“PumasAide brings scientists closer to their data and decisions,” said Dr. Vijay Ivaturi, CEO and Co-Founder, PumasAI. “We designed it to help new users get started quickly and to give experienced pharmacometricians a trusted assistant to scale their impact.”

A Proven Track Record of Scientific Innovation

Since its founding, PumasAI has focused on bringing advanced science and automation into clinical pharmacology. The company has released a series of tools that build toward this vision:

● Pumas 1.0 (2020): Modeling and simulation engine

● Pumas 2.0 (2021): Visualization and reporting updates

● 2022: Advanced algorithms such as SAEM

● 2023: PumasCP graphical interface for non-compartmental analysis

● 2024: Launch of DeepPumas and AskPumas for AI-guided modeling

● 2025: PumasAide introduces a fully embedded, AI-powered assistant

Each launch builds on the last, with PumasAide marking a new phase in accelerating insight and reducing bottlenecks across the drug development lifecycle.

Dr. Ivaturi added, “Innovation like this is how we clear the path for scientists to think bigger, move faster, and deliver breakthroughs that improve lives.”

For more information and to receive a demo of PumasAide, visit https://pumas.ai.

About PumasAI

PumasAI is an award-winning global healthcare intelligence company with a vision to accelerate precision healthcare to patients. Proprietary software and AI tools developed by the company includes the Pumas suite of products, an integrated modeling and simulation platform designed to multiply productivity across the drug development lifecycle. Scientists at PumasAI provide consulting with leading pharmaceutical innovators in clinical pharmacology, model-informed drug development (MIDD), pharmacometrics, front-end applications, and more.

For additional information, visit www.pumas.ai

