Psyence Group’s NASDAQ-Listed Associate, Psyence Biomed Issues Shareholder Update Recapping Recent Progress and Previewing Key Upcoming Data Milestones

Initiated Phase IIb study of nature-derived psilocybin as a potential treatment for Adjustment Disorder in Palliative Care



Expanded pipeline into Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Substance Use Disorders (SUDs) through exclusive IP licensing agreement with Psylabs for its botanical psilocybin product

Announced potential acquisition of synthetic psilocybin-based drug developer Clairvoyant Therapeutics, further bolstering AUD development program

Two Phase II data readouts anticipated in 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc (“Psyence Group”) (CSE: PSYG), a life science biotechnology company pioneering the use of nature-derived psilocybin in mental health and wellbeing, is pleased to announce that its NASDAQ-listed associate, Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) (“Psyence Biomed” or “PBM”), has issued a corporate update to its shareholders on September 16, 2024. According to the news release issued by Psyence Biomed, the company has achieved critical milestones with respect to its Phase IIb clinical trial which seeks to evaluate nature-derived psilocybin in conjunction with psychotherapy as a potential treatment for Adjustment Disorder in Palliative Care (being initiated in Australia), has strengthen and expanded on its clinical trial strategy, and has strengthen its financial position.

According to the news release, following the initiation of patient screening, Psyence Biomed seeks to enroll its Phase IIb study as efficiently as possible, and projects topline data availability towards the end of next year that, if positive, will support the initiation of a pivotal Phase III trial as soon as practicable thereafter. To better support this program, Psyence Biomed has partnered with Optimi Health as an exclusive supplier of GMP nature-derived psilocybin extract for future Phase III trials as well as subsequent commercialization, should negotiations between the parties be successful. The update further announces Psyence Biomed’s planned second development indication, which will evaluate GMP nature-derived psilocybin as a potential treatment for Substance Use Disorders (SUDs), including Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), and states that it has entered into an agreement with a third party, private company, Psylabs, to be the exclusive supplier of highly purified psilocybin extract exclusively for these indications.

The news release goes on to state that Psyence Biomed has signed a conditional, binding term sheet for the proposed acquisition of psilocybin-based drug developer, Clairvoyant Therapeutics, which, if implemented, introduces a synthetic psilocybin-based therapeutic candidate that nicely complements Psyence Biomed’s ongoing nature-derived psilocybin development programs, expands the clinical pipeline into AUD, and (if successful) will transition Psyence Biomed to a commercial-stage, revenue-generating company. Finally, Psyence Biomed reports that it has entered into agreements to secure critical funding required to advance these initiates and that it expects to obtain sufficient capital to execute its strategy.

“Once again, the management team of Psyence Biomed has demonstrated that it is executing on its lead clinical program, advancing its clinical trial endeavors into a second indication and securing the resources required to execute on its overall strategy. We are pleased with the progress being made by Psyence Biomed and look forward to future updates,” said Jody Aufrichtig, Executive Chairman of the Psyence Group.

For more on the Psyence Biomed corporate and shareholder updates, please refer to the primary news release available at https://psyencebiomed.com/psyence-biomed-issues-shareholder-update-recapping-recent-progress-and-previewing-key-upcoming-data-milestones/.

About Psyence Group and Psyence Biomed:

Psyence Group is a life science biotechnology company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: PSYG), with a focus on natural psychedelics. Psyence Biomed is the world’s first life science biotechnology company traded on the Nasdaq (NASDAQ: PBM) that is focused on the development of botanical (nature derived, or non-synthetic) psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines, and works with natural psilocybin products for the healing of psychological trauma and its mental health consequences in the context of palliative care. Our name “Psyence” combines the words psychedelic and science to affirm our commitment to producing psychedelic medicines developed through evidence-based research.

Informed by nature and guided by science, Psyence Group works to develop advanced natural psilocybin products for clinical research and development.

Learn more at www.psyence.com and on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Learn more at www.psyencebiomed.com and on LinkedIn.

