ProPhase Labs Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 13, 2025

UNIONDALE, NY, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), (the “Company” or “ProPhase”), a next generation biotech, genomics and consumer products company, announced today that they will be presenting second quarter 2025 financial results on a virtual conference call hosted by Renmark Financial on August 13, 2025, at 2:00 pm EDT.

A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the virtual conference call. ProPhase Labs Inc. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

Investors interested in participating in this live event will need to register using the link below. After the event, a replay will be available on The Company’s investor website.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/second-quarter-2025-results-virtual-conference-call-nasdaq-prph-wUOjCShxnL

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.



About ProPhase Labs Inc.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics and consumer products company. Our mission is to build a healthier world through bold innovation and actionable insight. We’re revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, groundbreaking diagnostic development – such as our potentially life-saving test for the early detection of esophageal cancer – and a world class direct-to-consumer marketing platform for cutting edge OTC dietary supplements. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs’ valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscore our potential for long-term value. www.ProPhaseLabs.com

