Promega Named a BioSpace 2026 Best Places to Work Winner

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promega Corporation has been named a BioSpace 2026 Best Place to Work. The Wisconsin biotechnology manufacturer joins 50 U.S. employers recognized on the Best Places to Work list, highlighting companies most valued by professionals across the life sciences.

“This award is a testament to our long-standing commitment to creating a workplace where people feel supported and inspired,” says Gayle Paul, Vice President, Human Resources at Promega. “It’s an honor to be selected by life sciences professionals who share our values of creativity and innovation.”

BioSpace, a digital hub for life sciences news and careers, has compiled its Best Places to Work list for five years. The list represents the votes and ratings of thousands of life science professionals. BioSpace evaluates organizations with a focus on culture, leadership, innovation and opportunities for career growth and development. Promega was named in the large (1,000+ employees) company category.

A global manufacturer of reagents, assays and benchtop instruments for the life science industry, Promega employs more than 2100 people worldwide with more than 1400 of them reporting to its Madison, WI location. The Promega employee base contributes a wide range of skills and disciplines in research & development, logistics, manufacturing, engineering, information technology, sales, marketing, customer service, technical service, training, human resources, and communications.

Learn more about Promega and current job openings here.

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and veterinary, agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. Learn more at promega.com

Penny Patterson

VP, Corporate Affairs

Promega Corporation

Phone: (608) 274-4330

E-mail: penny.patterson@promega.com