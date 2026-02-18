Promega Honored as a U.S. Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher

Recognition Highlights Promega's Excellence in Employee Benefits, Workplace Wellness and Total Rewards Strategy

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promega Corporation has been recognized as a 2025 Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher, a leading global insurance brokerage and benefits consulting firm. The designation, based on Gallagher's U.S. Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey, honors employers that excel in employee wellbeing, benefits strategy and workplace engagement while maintaining cost-effective operations.

The Best-in-Class Employer recognition reflects Promega's comprehensive approach to supporting the total employee experience through strategic benefits design and workplace wellness initiatives.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to supporting employees through every stage of their lives and careers," said Diana Clark, Sr. Manager, Benefits, Promega. "From expanded caregiver leave to student loan acceleration and enhanced medical coverage, we design our benefits with intention—ensuring our people have the resources they need to thrive both personally and professionally."

Excellence Across Multiple Dimensions

Gallagher's evaluation assessed organizations across key areas of employee benefits and organizational performance. Promega demonstrated excellence in:

Benefits and compensation planning : Strategic approach to long-term total rewards

: Strategic approach to long-term total rewards Comprehensive wellbeing strategy : Programs supporting employee health and financial wellness

: Programs supporting employee health and financial wellness Employee retention : Strong performance in retaining full-time talent

: Strong performance in retaining full-time talent Workforce engagement : Regular measurement of employee satisfaction

: Regular measurement of employee satisfaction Retirement planning support : Resources supporting long-term financial security

: Resources supporting long-term financial security Healthcare cost management: Year-over-year improvement in cost efficiency

"When employees feel valued, supported and connected, they perform at their best—driving positivity, retention and overall business prosperity," said John Tournet, U.S. CEO of Gallagher's Benefits & HR Consulting Division. "This proactive approach to people strategy is what makes Promega a true Best-in-Class Employer."

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and veterinary, agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. Learn more at promega.com

