Promega Achieves 100% Renewable Electricity Across Global Operations

Sustainability accomplishments announced in life sciences company's 2026 Corporate Responsibility Report

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promega Corporation today released its 2026 Corporate Responsibility Report, detailing significant environmental and social progress across its global operations. The report marks three milestones for the company: achievement of 100% renewable electricity across all global operations, the completion of a comprehensive value chain emissions inventory and validation of near-term emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

“Our 100% renewable electricity reflects years of deliberate investment, from solar arrays on the Madison campus to renewable partnerships in the communities where we operate,” says Corey Meek, Promega Global Sustainability Manager. “Looking forward, we will continue working to strategically reduce the environmental impact of our global business.”

Promega recently completed its first comprehensive greenhouse gas inventory across its global operations and value chain. Scope 3 emissions, which occur outside direct operations, represent about 76% of the company’s total footprint, highlighting the importance of supplier engagement to meet long-term climate goals. This data informed the science-based emissions reduction targets that were validated by SBTi in April 2026.

2026 Corporate Responsibility Report

Promega has integrated responsible and sustainable business practices since its founding in 1978. Since 2008, the company’s annual Corporate Responsibility Report continues to align with positive social, environmental and business outcomes. Highlights of the 2026 report include:

Support for young scientists: Programs such as the Promega Rising Researchers Scientific Innovation Awards and the Development of Our Research Scientists (D.O.O.R.S.) Scholarship recognize early-career life scientists with monetary awards, mentorship and opportunities to connect with Promega scientists.

Programs such as the Promega Rising Researchers Scientific Innovation Awards and the Development of Our Research Scientists (D.O.O.R.S.) Scholarship recognize early-career life scientists with monetary awards, mentorship and opportunities to connect with Promega scientists. Giving back to local communities: Promega teams around the world spend time volunteering with local organizations targeting food insecurity, education and wellness. The company also matches employee donations to nonprofit organizations.

Promega teams around the world spend time volunteering with local organizations targeting food insecurity, education and wellness. The company also matches employee donations to nonprofit organizations. Awards and recognition: Promega has been named a BioSpace Best Place to Work for the third consecutive year. Additional 2025 recognition included Top Workplaces USA and Gallagher Best-in Class Employer.

Explore the 2026 Corporate Responsibility report at www.promega.com/responsibility

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and veterinary, agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. Learn more at promega.com

Penny Patterson

VP, Corporate Affairs

Promega Corporation

Phone: (608) 274-4330

E-mail: penny.patterson@promega.com