Progentec Diagnostics’ Proprietary aiSLE® DX FRI and DAI Lupus Biomarker Tests Receive PLA Codes and Final Payment Determination from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Progentec, a leader in next-gen diagnostics and digital technologies for the management of autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued final payment determinations on the PLA codes for Progentec’s aiSLE DX FRI and aiSLE DX DAI biomarker tests. Effective January 1, 2025, Medicare claims for the PLA codes for these tests (0446U and 0447U) will be paid at $840.65 when covered. This development helps establish a route to increased patient access and test adoption. While the aiSLE DX FRI identifies a SLE patient’s future risk of a lupus flare, aiSLE DX DAI measures the level of disease activity in these patients. These tests are made available to ordering physicians through Mayo Clinic Laboratories (https://news.mayocliniclabs.com/rheumatology/).

“The CMS payment decision is a significant milestone in Progentec’s mission to make these tests accessible to physicians and assist them in managing a challenging condition like lupus”, said Dr. Bernard Rubin, DO, Chief Medical Officer of Progentec Diagnostics.

About Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.

Progentec is committed to improving access and health outcomes for patients in therapeutic areas with a high level of unmet need by combining clinically validated diagnostic interventions with state-of-the-art digital technologies. Through collaborations with research institutions and health practitioners worldwide, Progentec is working to reduce mortality and morbidity while improving care management and service delivery for chronic health conditions.

