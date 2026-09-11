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Prime Therapeutics names Manmohan Mahajan chief financial officer

September 10, 2026 | 
2 min read

EAGAN, Minn., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) today announced that Manmohan Mahajan has been appointed as the company's chief financial officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Prime Therapeutics logo

Mahajan brings more than 20 years of global finance and leadership experience across healthcare, pharmacy and financial services organizations, and serves as a member of Chief Executive Officer Mostafa Kamal's leadership team.

"Manmohan brings deep healthcare and pharmacy experience, along with a proven ability to lead large, complex organizations through transformation and growth," said Mostafa Kamal, president and chief executive officer for Prime. "At a time when pharmacy care is becoming increasingly complex, Prime's mission-aligned model uniquely positions us to help improve affordability, simplify the experience for members and achieve better health outcomes. Manmohan's leadership and perspective will help us continue delivering on that commitment while executing our strategy with discipline and focus."

Most recently, Mahajan served as executive vice president and global CFO for Walgreens Boots Alliance, where he spent 10 years in finance leadership roles of increasing responsibility while leading large-scale transformation, capital structure work, cost discipline and organizational simplification. Prior to Walgreens, he held several senior finance roles over 13 years with GE Capital.

"I am excited to join Prime, and to be a part of a company and culture that is committed to making healthcare more affordable and accessible," Mahajan said. "I look forward to working with Mostafa and the rest of the leadership team to further position Prime as a pharmacy solutions leader, while delivering measurable, long-term value for payers and patients."

Mahajan succeeds Ken Bodmer, who earlier this year shared plans to step away from the CFO role into a part-time advisory role, and will work closely with Mahajan over the months ahead as part of the transition.

"I want to thank Ken for his significant contributions, steady leadership and enterprise partnership during an important period for Prime, and I'm pleased that we will continue to benefit from his expertise and experience in advancing our strategic priorities," said Kamal.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a pharmacy solutions partner that delivers savings, simplicity and support to customers and members. Prime provides care to millions of people across the country through pharmacy benefit management, specialty and medical drug management, and state government solutions. Prime creates a new standard for the industry by doing what's right through a conflict-free approach, offering a holistic specialty experience, accessing the most modern technology, and emphasizing purpose beyond profits. To learn more, visit PrimeTherapeutics.com or follow Prime on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Alex Cook

Senior Public Relations Manager

612.777.4217

Alex.Cook2@PrimeTherapeutics.com

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SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC

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