PreveCeutical Medical Inc. Announces Launch of New Website for BioGene Therapeutics Inc., Expanding Its Digital Presence to Enhance Accessibility and Awareness of Innovative Therapies

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) -(CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H), a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products, is thrilled to announce that BioGene Therapeutics Inc. (""), a majority-owned subsidiary of the Company, has officially launched its new website. BioGene is a Texas-based life sciences company focused on advancing innovative therapies in metabolic health and gene-based treatments.The newly launched website is a pivotal component of BioGene's growth strategy, designed to provide comprehensive information about the company's cutting-edge research and development initiatives. It serves as a resource for stakeholders, potential partners, and the scientific community to stay informed about BioGene's advancements and contributions to the field of life sciences.BioGene is currently engaged in groundbreaking research into GLP-1 receptor agonists and advanced diabetes treatments through a wholly-owned subsidiary, BioGene Australia. This includes exploring gene therapies designed to address the growing global diabetes and obesity crisis, positioning BioGene at the forefront of developing next-generation therapeutic solutions.PreveCeutical and BioGene are dedicated to making significant strides in medical research and delivering innovative treatments that improve health outcomes globally. The launch of BioGene's new website marks a significant milestone in enhancing the company's digital presence and fostering greater engagement with the broader scientific and medical communities.BioGene, a Texas-based life sciences company, focuses on metabolic health and gene therapies. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, BioGene Australia, benefits from Australia's R&D tax cashback incentive, helping in research and development. The subsidiary focuses on GLP-1 receptor agonists and advanced diabetes treatments to address global diabetes and obesity issues.PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).