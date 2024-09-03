PreveCeutical Engages Outside The Box Capital Inc. to Provide Marketing Services

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the “Company” or “PreveCeutical”), announces that it has entered into a Marketing Service Agreement dated effective September 1, 2024 (the “Agreement”) with Outside the Box Capital Ltd. (“OTB”), whereby OTB will provide the Company with certain marketing services (the “Services”).

As consideration for the Services, the Company will pay OTB a cash fee in the aggregate amount of $150,000 and will grant an aggregate of 5,000,000 share purchase options (each, an “Option”). Each Option will entitle OTB to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a term of 12 months. The Options will vest immediately. The Options, and any common shares acquired upon the exercise thereof, will be subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and 1 day from the date that the Options are granted.

Services

The Services will commence on September 3,2024 and end on March 3, 2025. The Services will be comprised of marketing and distribution services to communicate information about the Company which will include:

Plan content that is to be posted on the Company owned YouTube channel, is to be given to the Company on a biweekly basis.

Work alongside the Company’s team to establish an ambassador for the project to interact with community members and engage with investors.

Assist in social media and other community-driving mediums, with the goal of creating more Company awareness and investor engagement.

Promote Company insights and announcements to new communities with the intention of attracting new clients and other interested parties respecting the Company’s products.

Posting about PreveCeutical Medical Inc. on channels owned by OTB, such as X (formerly, Twitter).

Featuring the Company in different influencer-based videos, driving more engagement to the Company’s story.

The Services will be performed by Jason Coles, who is an arm’s length person to the Company. OTB is located at 2202 Green Orchard Place, Oakville, On, L6H 4V4, and can be contacted at jason@outsidethebox.capital or Jason Coles (289) 259-4455

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products. The Company aims to be a leader in the preventive health sciences sector.

With the completion of three of its research programs, the Company is actively working on the development, clinical trials, and commercialization of its products; and has filed a number of provisional patent applications to protect the intellectual property from its research programs.

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website, www.PreveCeutical.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

