PreveCeutical Announces Rescheduled Date for Annual General and Special Meeting

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) -(CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H), announces that, further to its News Release of June 25, 2025, it has rescheduled its annual general and special meeting from August 15, 2025 to September 5, 2025 at which the shareholders (the "PreveCeutical Shareholders") of the Company will be asked to approve: the election of Stephen Van Deventer, Makarand Jawadekar, Linnéa Olofsson, Kathleen Rokita and C. Evan Ballantyne as directors of the Company; the ratification of the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of PreveCeutical for the financial year ending December 31, 2024 and 2025; a plan of arrangement under the provisions of Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which the Company will distribute up to 12,000,000 common shares of BioGene Therapeutics Inc. ("BioGene") to the PreveCeutical Shareholders (the "Arrangement and Distribution"); and the adoption of the PreveCeutical's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Once the Arrangement and Distribution is complete, the PreveCeutical Shareholders will own shares in two companies: BioGene, which will focus on the development of the Dual Gene Therapy program, and PreveCeutical, which will continue to focus on developing innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical believes that the Arrangement and Distribution is in the best interests of PreveCeutical and the PreveCeutical Shareholders for numerous reasons, including that separating PreveCeutical and BioGene will expand both PreveCeutical's and BioGene's potential shareholder base and access to capital for research, development and clinical trials by allowing investors that want specific ownership in the particular business of BioGene the opportunity to invest directly in BioGene rather than through PreveCeutical. PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer