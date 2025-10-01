Precision Biologics Manufacturing Launches Advanced Biologics Facility

Precision Biologics Manufacturing breaks ground creating 200-300 jobs and expanding U.S.-based wound care manufacturing in 2026

Precision Biologics Manufacturing, a New Horizon Medical Solutions (NHMS) company, announced a groundbreaking for its manufacturing facility, to develop advanced biologics technology and to bring MedTech jobs to Southern Nevada. Operated by Precision Biologics Manufacturing, the center will expand U.S.-based biologics production and create more than 200 to 300 healthcare-centric jobs in the Las Vegas Valley beginning in the second half of 2026.

A groundbreaking ceremony is taking place on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. with biologics executives, local politicians, and team members from New Horizon Medical Solutions, a leader in advanced biologics and wound care, based in Las Vegas, Nev.

"The launch of Precision Biologics Manufacturing and the groundbreaking of our GMP-compliant facility marks an important milestone in our mission to bring safe and effective biologic wound care solutions to providers and patients nationwide," said Will Hall, CEO of New Horizon Medical Solutions. "As a local founder, it has been important to me and to the company to continue investing in local manufacturing where we not only strengthen our local community, but also our position as a worldwide leader in advanced biologics."

The new facility is GMP-compliant and comes at a time of rapid expansion for NHMS. The company has recently added five new products to its biologics portfolio and continues to invest in U.S.-based manufacturing as a foundation for long-term growth and innovation. New Horizon will utilize the facility as a foundational technology center for advanced engineering, development, testing, production will also support training and compliance across the company and the industry.

"This facility represents more than a building - it represents new opportunities for Nevada families and the burgeoning medical market we are seeing across the state," said D. Christopher Keil, SVP of strategy and corporate development at New Horizon Medical Solutions. "We are not only adding 200-300 MedTech jobs here at PBM, but the overall impact in Southern Nevada could mean thousands of jobs to support the medical ecosystem. This effort aligns with the growth of our local community, UNLV, the Kirk Kirkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, and what state leaders have been advocating for over the past 20 years."

About New Horizon Medical Solutions

New Horizon Medical Solutions (NHMS), a leader in advanced wound care technologies, develops and delivers biologically derived human placental allograft products designed to meet the highest standards of safety and performance. New Horizon's portfolio spans amniotic membranes, placental tissues, and skin grafts for chronic wounds, surgical reconstruction, burns, and orthopedic procedures. Through evidence-based design and precision manufacturing, NHMS delivers solutions that align with real-world clinical practice and improve patient outcomes. www.nhmedical.com

About Precision Biologics Manufacturing

Precision Biologics Manufacturing (PBM) is dedicated to the development and manufacturing of biologics and medical solutions. Operating in Las Vegas, Nevada, PBM is the next step in New Horizon Medical Solutions' vertical integration and diversification in global wound care and advanced biologics sectors. Learn more about Precision Biologics Manufacturing at precisionbiologicsmfg.com.

