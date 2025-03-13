PranaX Licenses Exosome Technology to Commercialize Stem Cell Exosomes

HOUSTON, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PranaX Corporation (www.pranax.com), an emerging regenerative medicine biotechnology company, today announced that it has licensed exosome technology from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop exosomes for use as commercial and clinical products to combat the decline in quality of life associated with aging, inflammation, and tissue damage.

Regenerative Biomedical Products Manufacturer Licenses Technology to Commercialize Stem Cell Exosomes

The license agreement grants PranaX access to a core patent portfolio covering exosome manufacturing, engineering and therapeutic applications through a technology licensing agreement. This agreement will allow PranaX to commercialize the use of exosomes as therapeutics, physician-directed supplements, and wellness products that can promote healthy aging and combat chronic disease. PranaX will combine in-house regenerative medicine technology with MD Anderson’s clinical exosomes knowledgebase to advance exosomes in regenerative medicine through evidence-based science. The licensed technology was part of the first FDA approved trial to test mesenchymal stem cell derived exosomes in cancer patients.

The company’s first commercial product, ExoWELL™, is a physician-directed, GMP stem cell exosome supplement for application in health and wellness. It has the potential to modulate cellular function and promote tissue regeneration. “We are thrilled to have secured a license for these technologies, empowering us to develop and advance our commercial exosome product line” said Phillip Maderia, CEO of PranaX Corporation.” This technology holds the promise of revolutionizing the treatment of age-related conditions in humans.”

Steven J. Greco, PhD, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of PranaX, “This is an amazing opportunity to harness best-in-class technology that has been tested in the clinic through Phase I safety studies.” says Dr. Greco, “PranaX intends to expand these data to enhance quality of life during the later stages of adulthood.”

Under the terms of the agreement, MD Anderson will license stem cell exosome manufacturing technology, used in its Phase I study targeting KRASG12D in pancreatic cancer (https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.03.03.25322827v1), to PranaX to launch their ExoWELL™ platform. Other licensed technology allows PranaX to develop several clinical programs for non-cancer indications, specifically for age-related chronic diseases.

PranaX’s Houston-based headquarters features a GMP-compliant facility designed to streamline the transfer of MD Anderson’s exosome manufacturing technology, enabling the production of both commercial and clinical stem cell exosome products. Additionally, PranaX will utilize the facility to offer exosome banking services, under its ExoSTORE™ brand, which will offer personalized collection and banking of exosomes from peripheral blood, umbilical cord blood, and neonatal tissues.

“As medical expenses rise and relative health quality remains stagnant, it becomes ever more important to prioritize long-term health and well-being.” said Dr. Greco. “We believe this agreement will allow us to make a difference in improving individuals’ livelihoods along a health span vs. lifespan continuum.”

About PranaX Corporation

Houston, Texas

PranaX is a regenerative medicine biotechnology company dedicated to harnessing stem cell-derived exosomes to rejuvenate aging, inflamed, and damaged tissues and organs through evidence-based science. The company’s overarching mission is to unlock the regenerative properties of exosomes to promote wellness, combat chronic disease, and lead individuals towards healthier, more fulfilling lives. The company’s research, development, and manufacturing operations are headquartered within the Levit Green life science campus in

