Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market Size to Hit $1,666.1 Million by 2032, Coherent Market Insights

The Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market is expected to be USD 1,195.2 Mn in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,666.1 Mn in 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.86% for the forecast period of 2025 to 2032. The Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market is expanding rapidly, driven by increasing awareness, advancements in medical research, and a rising prevalence of PCOS among women of reproductive age. Growth spans across all treatment approaches, including pharmacological therapies and lifestyle management interventions. Leading pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in the development of new, more effective, and targeted therapies that address both the hormonal and metabolic aspects of PCOS.

Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1589

Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market Key Takeaways

Aromatase Inhibitors & SERMs are expected to remain a popular drug class for the treatment of PCOS, accounting for 30.7% of the global market share in 2025.

Based on distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment is expected dominate the global PCOS treatment market during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to account for 45.1% of the global polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market share in 2025.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as a hotbed for manufacturers of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatments, owing to growing patient pool and favourable government support.

Rising PCOS Prevalence and Early Diagnosis Driving Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market analysis offers insights into major factors driving market growth. These include increasing incidence of PCOS and improved early diagnostic rates.

Polycystic ovary syndrome has become a common hormonal condition affecting women of reproductive age. According to the WHO, PCOS affects an estimated 6% to 13% of reproductive-aged women. This high PCOS incidence is expected to boost growth of the polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market during the forecast period.

Advances in diagnostic technologies like MRI, high-resolution ultrasound, and hormonal profiling are improving the diagnostic rate of PCOS. More accurate and earlier detection is likely to boost demand for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatments.

Also Read: PCOS Diagnostic Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032

Diagnostic Challenges and Limited Targeted Therapies Hampering Market Growth

The global polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market outlook appears promising. However, limited availability of targeted therapies and diagnostic challenges might limit market growth to some extent.

Polycystic ovary syndrome is often underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed due to its varied symptoms. For instance, WHO estimates that up to 70% of women with PCOS remain undiagnosed worldwide. Delayed diagnosis means lower global polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market demand.

Moreover, there is a lack of specific therapies for underlying metabolic issues like hyperandrogenism and insulin resistance, as well as long-term health complications. Current treatments mostly address symptomatic relief, such as regulating menstrual cycles, reducing hirsutism, and managing acne. This also negatively impacts the overall global polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market growth.

Growing PCOS Awareness Creating Growth Opportunities for the Market

Awareness about PCOS is increasing significantly in the contemporary world due to increasing campaigns and programs by governments and NGOs. For instance, the Government of India recently launched the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan (SNSPA).

SNSPA is a nationwide health initiative aimed at strengthening healthcare services for women and children. This initiative aims to educate women about PCOS and other diseases, their symptoms, and available treatments, empowering them to take charge of their health. Such awareness programs are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for PCOS drug manufacturers during the forthcoming period.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1589

Emerging Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market Trends

Rising interest in combination therapies is a key growth-shaping trend in the polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market. These approaches combine hormonal therapy, metabolic agents, and lifestyle intervention to provide a more holistic and effective management strategy for patients. For instance, a study published in 2025 found that combining standard therapy with GLP-1 receptor agonists offers superior efficacy in improving metabolic and hormonal outcomes in women with PCOS.

Advancements in PCOS therapies are supporting market expansion. Companies are exploring new drug classes, improved delivery mechanisms, combination treatments (hormonal + metabolic), and more targeted therapies. These innovations aim to provide more effective and personalized management options for PCOS patients.

Personalized medicine is becoming an important trend in the PCOS treatment market. Doctors are moving towards treatments tailored to each patient’s genetic profile, metabolic status, and hormone levels. This approach helps deliver more precise therapies, improve effectiveness, and reduce side effects, making PCOS care more individualized.

Also Read: In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Analysis & Forecast for 2025-2032

Analyst’s View

“The global polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market is set to exhibit moderate growth, owing to rising prevalence of PCOS, growing awareness and early diagnosis, increasing popularity of combination therapies, and advancements in PCOS treatments,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market

Event Description and Impact GLP-1 Drug Revolution and Metabolic Health Focus Description : The use of Ozempic and Wegovy for off-label purposes is increasing . Impact: Doctors are prescribing these drugs for PCOS weight management, creating new treatment approaches and increasing market competition. Technological Advancement in Personalized Medicine · Description: AI-driven diagnostic tools for PCOS are being developed. o Impact: These tools improve diagnosis accuracy and may lead to more patients being correctly diagnosed and treated. Social Awareness Movements Description: Campaigns and advocacy for women's health and PCOS awareness are growing. Impact: Growing social media activism increases diagnosis rates and PCOS treatment demand globally.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market report:

- Cadila Pharmaceuticals

- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Sanofi S.A.

- Laurus Labs Limited

- Prasco Laboratories

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

- Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Reddy's Laboratories

- Novartis International AG

- Covis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Lupin Pharmaceutical

- Concordia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Cardinal Health

- Mylan N.V.

- McKesson Corporation

- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

- Aphena Pharma Solutions Tennessee, Inc.

Key Developments

· In June 2025, EsterCare acquired Ovulai, a digital health app specializing in PCOS management. Ovulai’s tools are now part of EsterCare’s telemedicine and workplace health services.

· In January 2025, Celmatix Therapeutics launched a new drug program in women’s health. The program focuses on a JNK inhibitor designed to reduce pain and inflammation. It aims to treat endometriosis and may also help with PCOS and ovarian aging.

Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1589

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Oral contraceptives



Insulin Sensitizing Agents



Anti-Depressants



Ornithine Decarboxylase Inhibitors



Aromatase Inhibitors & SERMs



Diuretics

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

Also Read: Hormonal Contraceptives Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report for 2025-2032

Our Trusted Partners:

Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights

Get Recent News:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd,

U.S.: + 12524771362

U.K.: +442039578553

AUS: +61-8-7924-7805

INDIA: +91-848-285-0837

✉ Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com