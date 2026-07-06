Pluristyx Inc. Secures Initial Close of Series A Priced Round with Multinational Fortune 500 Company; Round to Remain Open for Syndicate Partners Until September 2nd

Led by the venture arm of a strategic partner, proceeds will support inventory build and commercialization of proprietary polyclonal stem cells engineered with safety and universality features to support diverse applications in research, bioproduction, and manufacturing of NAMs, organoids, and cell and gene therapies

SEATTLE, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristyx Inc., the leader in advanced induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technologies, announces today the Initial Close of their Series A financing led by a global Fortune 500 company along with participation from existing investors. To accommodate ongoing late-stage due diligence from complementary institutional and strategic investors, the Series A round investment window will close definitively on September 2nd, 2026.

"We are excited to announce the successful Initial Close of our Series A round and deeply gratified by the validation from our new strategic investor augmented by renewed commitments and support from current investors," said Dr. Benjamin Fryer, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pluristyx. "The support from our new Fortune 500 partner, current investors, and growing syndicate of new investors allows us to rapidly expand our innovative platform, grow the company, and enable our customers to treat patients suffering from currently intractable diseases."

This milestone comes during a period of exponential operational momentum for Pluristyx, marked by twelve months of pivotal commercial, technical, and regulatory breakthroughs. The company recently redefined iPSC workflows with the introduction of its PluriForm™ product portfolio, which resolves critical industry bottlenecks by enabling rapid, overnight suspension organoid manufacturing, and announced the allowance of patents for its proprietary StemLoop™ mRNA reprogramming and iACT Stealth™ immune-cloaking technologies.

While the specific financial terms and details of this financing are not public information, the capital will directly support Pluristyx commercial expansion. Biotech-focused institutional funds and strategic investors seeking information prior to the September 2nd deadline may contact Pluristyx investor relations directly.

About Pluristyx

Pluristyx is the leading provider of advanced induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based solutions for the cell and gene therapy industry, delivering a comprehensive platform designed to accelerate therapeutic development with unmatched speed, safety, and scalability. Leveraging proprietary mRNA bulk reprogramming and a polyclonal iPSC approach, Pluristyx produces genetically younger, more stable, and highly expandable cells. The company's portfolio spans off-the-shelf, clinical-grade iPSC lines, custom gene editing and engineering, and innovative safety and immune-evasion technologies, including the FailSafe® safety switch and iACT™ immune cloaking system. Beyond cell sourcing, Pluristyx supports the entire development continuum, from concept to organoid-based disease modeling, high-throughput drug screening, and GMP-scale manufacturing, empowering therapeutic developers to streamline workflows, reduce risk, and accelerate the path to clinic.

Investor Contact

Dr. Priya Baraniak

Chief Commercial and Development Officer

priya@pluristyx.com

Media Contact

Dr. Priya Baraniak

Chief Commercial and Development Officer

priya@pluristyx.com

