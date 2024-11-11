Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market to worth US$ 3,733.50 Million by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global plasmid DNA manufacturing market size is estimated to be valued at USD 735.67 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 3,733.50 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Rising demand for gene and cell therapies drives market growth. Plasmid DNA is a vital component of gene therapy and gene editing processes. It acts as a delivery vehicle for therapeutic genes. Growing applications of plasmid DNA in DNA vaccination, immunotherapy, and cancer treatment also drives market growth. Progress in R&D related to genetic disorders for molecular biological research provides opportunities for market players.

Market Trends

Another key trend gaining traction is focus on technology advancements. This is owing to reduced overhead costs, access to enhanced technologies, and increased production capacity. Investment in technologies such as miniaturized bioreactors yield of high-quality plasmid DNA is gaining traction.

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $735.67 million Estimated Value by 2030 $3,733.50 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% Historical Data 2017–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Grade, By Application, By Manufacturing Type, By Development Phase Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing inorganic strategies such as collaboration by key players in the market to expand product portfolio • The increasing demand for plasmid (pDNA) DNA and increasing research and development activities by key players in the market Restraints & Challenges • The complex manufacturing process of plasmid DNA • The high cost of gene therapy

Market Opportunities

The viral vectors segment dominated plasmid DNA manufacturing market in 2022. Viral vectors are widely used for gene therapy and DNA vaccination applications. This is due to their high delivery efficiency. Advances in viral engineering technologies have improved the safety and efficacy of viral vectors.

The GMP grade plasmid DNA will drive the demand for DNA manufacturing market. GMP grade plasmids are required for clinical and commercial applications. This is owing to increased investments towards developing robust GMP-compliant.

Key Market Takeaways

The global plasmid DNA manufacturing market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. This is owing to the growing demand for plasmid DNA for gene therapy, DNA vaccines, and immunotherapy applications.

On the basis of product type, the viral vectors segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is owing to its high transduction efficiency.

On the basis of grade, GMP grade plasmid DNA segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to mandatory regulatory requirements for clinical and commercial manufacturing.

By application, the DNA vaccines segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its lead. This is due to DNA vaccine development against various infectious diseases and cancers.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to extensive R&D activities and presence of leading market players in the region.

Competitor Insights

Cobra Biologics and Pharmaceutical Services

VGXI Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

Nature technology

Plasmid Factory GmbH & Co.

LakePharma, Inc.

MeiraGTx Limited

Eurofins Genomics

Vigene Biosciences

Luminous Biosciences, LLC

GenScript

GENEWIZ

Creative Biogene

Recent Developments

In October 2022, Ray Therapeutics and Forge Biologics entered into a collaboration. This collaboration aims at producing clinical stage plasmid DNA to support gene therapy program.

In August 2021, INOVIO announced that it had received regulatory authorization from Brazil's ANVISA for DNA vaccine for COVID-19.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Viral Vectors



Retroviral





Adenoviral





Lentiviral





Adeno Associates





Others



Plasmid DNA



mRNA





Others



Non-viral



Lipid/Polymer





Electroporation





Nanoparticles





Others

By Grade:

GMP Grade



R&D Grade



Clinical Grade

By Application:

DNA Vaccines



Gene Therapy



Immunotherapy



RNA Vaccines



Others

By Manufacturing Type:

Outsourcing



In-house Manufacturing

By Development Phase:

Pre-Clinical Therapeutics



Clinical Therapeutics



Marketed Therapeutics

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

