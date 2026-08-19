Phoenix Children’s Appoints Carolina V. Guimaraes, MD, as Vice President, Chief of Radiology

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's today announced the appointment of Carolina V. Guimaraes, MD, as Vice President and Chief of Radiology.

"Every day, our clinical teams rely on Radiology to help answer critical questions and guide some of the most important decisions we make for children," said Phoenix Children's President & CEO John R. Nickens IV. "Dr. Guimaraes is a nationally recognized pediatric radiologist who has expanded pediatric imaging services, built nationally respected academic programs and helped shape the next generation of physician leaders. She is an excellent fit to lead our talented Radiology team into its next chapter."

Dr. Guimaraes will join Phoenix Children's in December from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she serves as Professor of Radiology and Pediatrics, Division Chief of Pediatric Radiology, and Vice Chair of Operations for the Department of Radiology. She brings an exceptional combination of clinical expertise, academic achievement, operational leadership and strategic vision to Phoenix Children's.

During her five years at UNC, Dr. Guimaraes led a period of significant growth and transformation within Pediatric Radiology. She expanded the faculty and clinical capabilities of the division, broadened pediatric subspecialty imaging services, established the institution's Pediatric Radiology Fellowship Program and fostered a vibrant academic culture. As Vice Chair of Operations, she partnered with departmental leaders to improve clinical workflows, enhance operational efficiency and mentor numerous junior faculty and emerging physician leaders. In recognition of her commitment to mentorship, she received the UNC Department of Radiology Faculty Mentor Award in 2026.

A fellowship-trained pediatric radiologist and pediatric neuroradiologist, Dr. Guimaraes is internationally recognized for her expertise in fetal, neonatal and pediatric neuroimaging. She is a sought-after national and international speaker. Her research focuses on fetal and neonatal brain imaging, congenital brain malformations and neonatal hypoxic-ischemic injury. She also has a longstanding passion for operational excellence and quality improvement.

Dr. Guimaraes currently serves on the Board of Directors of the American Society of Pediatric Neuroradiology (ASPNR) and contributes to several national and international radiological society initiatives. In 2020, she was selected as the Anne G. Osborn International Outreach Professor by the American Society of Neuroradiology.

Dr. Guimaraes earned her medical degree from the Universidade de Caxias do Sul in Brazil. She completed her Diagnostic Radiology residency at Hospital Mãe de Deus in Porto Alegre, Brazil, followed by fellowships in Pediatric Radiology Research, Pediatric Radiology and Pediatric Neuroradiology at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Throughout her career, she has held faculty appointments at many of the nation's leading pediatric hospitals.

These experiences have provided her with a broad perspective on pediatric radiology practice, academic medicine and healthcare operations.

"I am honored to join Phoenix Children's and build upon the outstanding work of the Department of Radiology," said Dr. Guimaraes. "Phoenix Children's has established itself as one of the nation's premier pediatric healthcare organizations, and I look forward to working alongside our exceptional physicians, technologists, nurses and staff to advance patient care, education, research and innovation."

As Vice President and Chief of Radiology, Dr. Guimaraes will lead the continued growth and advancement of the department. She is committed to strengthening pediatric imaging services, supporting the teams who care for children and building on Phoenix Children's reputation for clinical excellence, innovation and collaboration. Under her leadership, the department will continue to deliver exceptional patient and family centered care while advancing education, research and continuous improvement.

About Phoenix Children's



Phoenix Children’s is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for more than 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-childrens-appoints-carolina-v-guimaraes-md-as-vice-president-chief-of-radiology-302854705.html

SOURCE Phoenix Children's