Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Patent Milestone with Multiple Notices of Allowance and Grant Decision

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio Pharmaceuticals announced today significant progress in the protection of its proprietary innovations across key international markets. The company has received multiple favorable patent actions encompassing three notices of allowance and one grant decision to further strengthen Phio's global intellectual property portfolio in the United States, Canada, and Japan, respectively. This reinforces the Company's commitment to developing and safeguarding breakthrough technologies for the INTASYL compounds."Strong patent protection is an important component of our strategy to advance innovative immuno-oncology therapies and maximize the long-term value of our INTASYL siRNA platform," said Robert Bitterman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phio Pharmaceuticals. "These additional patent advancements across therapeutic areas and geographic regions will facilitate strategic partnerships, support R&D initiatives, and eventual commercialization."The patent portfolio consists of 54 issued patents. The portfolio encompasses the INTASYLchemistry, specific gene targets, immuno-oncology compounds and therapeutic indications in key countries.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit