Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Life Sciences Investor Forum on June 24-25, 2026

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts with an interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals, to attend the live, interactive presentation and one-on-one meetings

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio Pharmaceuticals announced today that Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board, will present an overview of the Company's INTASYLsiRNA platform, including its lead clinical candidate PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous carcinomas. The presentation will conclude with a live question and answer session, providing attendees the opportunity to engage directly. In addition, Mr. Bitterman will be available for one-on-one meetings on June 24-25, 2026."We look forward to participating in the Life Sciences Investor Forum, where we will discuss why we believe INTASYL represents a differentiated and promising approach in immuno-oncology," said Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals.(NASDAQ: PHIO)The event will be conducted as a live, interactive online forum, offering investors and industry professionals within the life sciences community the opportunity to submit questions to management in real time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the conference.It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.For additional information, visit the Company's websiteJennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsGreg Young:VP Corporate Services, Investor AccessOTC Markets Group(212) 652-5958To view the source version of this press release, please visit