PharmaTher’s Sairiyo Therapeutics to Explore PD-001, Its Patented Reformulated Cepharanthine, for Hantavirus

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Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) ("PharmaTher" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that Sairiyo Therapeutics Inc. ("Sairiyo"), a company 49% owned by PharmaTher and 51% owned by PharmaDrug Inc. (CSE: PHRX) (OTC Pink: LMLLF), is pursuing its strategic plans to focus on the clinical development of its patented enteric-coated oral Cepharanthine ("PD-001") as a potential therapeutic candidate for Hantavirus ("HTNV").Independent published research has identified cepharanthine as a potential Hantavirus entry inhibitor. In the study titledresearchers developed a high-throughput screening method using Hantaan virus pseudovirus ("HTNVpv") and evaluated a library of 1,813 approved drugs and 556 small-molecule compounds. The study identified six compounds with anti-HTNVpv activity in the low-micromolar range, including cepharanthine. Among the selected compounds, cepharanthine not only demonstrated in vitro anti-HTNVpv activity but also inhibited HTNVpv-fluc infection in Balb/c mice. In that mouse model, cepharanthine inhibited Hantavirus pseudovirus infection 5 hours after infection by approximately 94% at 180 mg/kg/day, 93% at 90 mg/kg/day, and 92% at 45 mg/kg/day, with statistical significance reported at P < 0.01. The researchers also reported that time-of-addition analysis suggested cepharanthine may act during the viral entry and membrane fusion phases, which are important early steps in the hantavirus infection cycle. The authors concluded that cepharanthine may represent a candidate for further evaluation in hantavirus-related diseases, including HFRS and hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome.Hantaan virus is an Old World hantavirus associated with hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome ("HFRS"), a potentially severe disease affecting the kidneys and blood vessels. Hantaviruses remain a global public health concern because they are rodent-borne, can cause severe illness and death, and currently have limited treatment options. According to the World Health Organization, hantavirus infections can cause severe disease, HFRS occurs primarily in Europe and Asia, and there is no licensed specific antiviral treatment for hantavirus infection, with care currently focused on supportive management of respiratory, cardiac, and kidney complications."This independent research provides a reasonable scientific rationale to further evaluate Sairiyo's PD-001 as a potential antiviral candidate for Hantavirus and other hantavirus-related diseases," said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of PharmaTher. "The published findings suggest cepharanthine may interfere with early viral entry and membrane fusion, which are critical steps in the hantavirus infection cycle. PD-001 was specifically designed to address cepharanthine's historical limitation of poor oral bioavailability through a patented enteric-coated oral formulation."Sairiyo has previously received approval from an Australian Human Research Ethics Committee to initiate a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study of PD-001 for viral infectious diseases. The planned Phase 1 study is intended to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and bioavailability profile of PD-001 in healthy volunteers and is not designed to establish therapeutic efficacy or demonstrate that PD-001 can treat, prevent, or cure any viral infectious disease, including Hantavirus or related hantavirus indications. Any future advancement of PD-001 into further clinical studies or indication-specific development would be subject to successful completion of Phase 1 activities, additional preclinical and/or clinical data, regulatory review, availability of financing, manufacturing readiness, and other development risks. PD-001 was previously the subject of a US$3.4 million contract from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency ("DTRA") for Ebola virus-related research; however, this prior contract should not be interpreted as government endorsement or validation of PD-001, nor does it establish efficacy, regulatory approval, commercial viability, or the likelihood of future development success in Ebola virus, Hantavirus, or any other infectious disease indication.The Company would like to make it clear that is not making any express or implied claim that PD-001 or cepharanthine can treat, prevent, cure, or eliminate Hantavirus, HFRS, HCPS, or any other infectious disease at this time.Cepharanthine is a natural product and an approved drug used for more than 70 years in Japan to successfully treat a variety of acute and chronic diseases. In clinical research, cepharanthine has been shown to exhibit multiple pharmacological properties including anti-oxidative, anti-inflammatory, immuno-regulatory, anti-cancer, anti-viral and anti-parasitic effects. However, historically cepharanthine's low oral bioavailability has represented a major obstacle to realizing its full clinical potential.Compared to generic cepharanthine, PD-001 has been shown in rodent and non-rodent models to possess markedly improved oral bioavailability (more easily absorbed). These findings support the development of an orally administered formulation, and in so doing, removes the undesirable requirement for frequent intravenous dosing to maintain therapeutic levels of drug in circulation. Sairiyo endeavours to develop an efficacious oral therapeutic to potentially improve outcomes for infectious disease and oncology applications.PD-001 is protected by US Patent US10576077, with a patent expiration date of March 23, 2036.PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products and enabling technologies. For more information, visitFor more information about PharmaTher, please contact:Fabio ChianelliChief Executive OfficerPharmaTher Holdings Ltd.Tel: 1-888-846-3171Email:Website:Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit