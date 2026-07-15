PharmaTher Updates Strategy on Personalized Medicines for Peptides and Psychedelics

Immediate, sustained or delayed release;

Multiple release phases within one product;

Patient-specific dosing; and

Alternative pharmaceutical delivery formats.

Developing proprietary peptide and psychedelic formulations;

Entering partnerships with 503A compounding pharmacies, hospitals, and research institutions;

Collaborating with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies;

Supplying MEDBOTX™ systems, formulation inputs and related consumables; and

Participating in the commercialization of selected personalized-medicine products.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) ("PharmaTher" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on personalized medicines, today provided a corporate update outlining its strategic focus on personalized medicines, specifically peptides and psychedelics.PharmaTher believes peptides and psychedelics are gaining strong momentum and plans to capitalize on this opportunity using its MEDBOTX™ 3D-printing platform and AI-driven formulation tools. The Company's main focus is personalized medicines, aiming to develop treatments tailored to individual patient needs."Medicine is shifting toward treatments tailored to each patient," said Fabio Chianelli, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PharmaTher. "We see peptides and psychedelics as key growth areas and aim to position PharmaTher at the forefront of personalized healthcare using AI and advanced manufacturing."PharmaTher's personalized-medicine strategy will initially focus on two therapeutic categories:Peptides are gaining strong interest, but traditional manufacturing often cannot deliver personalized doses or flexible formats. PharmaTher aims to solve this using its MEDBOTX™ 3D-printing platform and AI to create customized peptide products, including tailored doses, combination therapies, controlled-release options, and multiple formats such as tablets, films, gels, and patches.The FDA's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on July 23 and 24, 2026, to consider several peptide-related bulk drug substances for potential inclusion on the Section 503A Bulks List. The substances include BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, MOTS-C, emideltide, Semax and Epitalon. The meeting reflects increased formal regulatory attention to peptides, although there can be no assurance that the advisory committee will recommend, or the FDA will approve, the inclusion of any substance on the 503A Bulks List.PharmaTher believes that greater regulatory clarity could create opportunities for compliant pharmaceutical development, compounding, patient-specific formulation and advanced manufacturing technologies.PharmaTher also plans to apply its personalized-medicine platform to psychedelics, where precise dosing and tailored delivery are important, and believes its 3D printing and AI capabilities can offer a way to develop these therapies.The regulatory environment for psychedelic drug development is improving. In July 2026, the FDA issued its first guidance on clinical studies for psychedelic drugs, helping define how treatments for mental health and substance-use disorders can be developed. The FDA has also issued priority vouchers to companies and has publicly supported the advancement of psychedelic therapies. In addition, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Veterans Affairs announced a five-year collaboration to support research and the potential future use of FDA-approved psychedelic treatments for veterans.These developments do not constitute regulatory approval of any psychedelic product. However, PharmaTher believes they demonstrate growing institutional support for the responsible investigation and development of psychedelic medicines.MEDBOTX™ is PharmaTher's robotic 3D-printing platform, developed for personalized medicines. The platform is intended to provide key product characteristics, potentially including:The Company intends to continue advancing MEDBOTX™ as a core component of its personalized-medicine strategy, with a focus on integrating formulation development, manufacturing capabilities and scalable applications to support future commercialization efforts.PharmaTher intends to pursue a capital-efficient business model that may include:"Our vision is to position PharmaTher at the forefront of personalized medicine, where innovation in peptides, psychedelics, and advanced manufacturing can meaningfully improve patient outcomes," concluded Mr. Chianelli.PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on personalized medicines, specifically peptides and psychedelics. For more information, visitFabio ChianelliChief Executive OfficerPharmaTher Holdings Ltd.Tel: 1-888-846-3171Email:To view the source version of this press release, please visit