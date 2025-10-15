PharmaTher Announces KetAImine(TM) - AI Discovery Platform to Expand the Ketamine Portfolio, Enable Earlier Partnering, and Fast-Track 505(b)(2) NDA Filings

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) (the "Company" or "PharmaTher"), a specialty life sciences company focused on unlocking the pharmaceutical potential of ketamine, today announced KetAImine™, a proprietary ketamine repurposing and discovery platform designed to create, prioritize, and de-risk new ketamine indications and combination therapies across therapeutic areas—forming a scalable pipeline for partnering opportunities and NDA submissions via the 505(b)(2) pathway. KetAImine™ complements PharmaTher's Clinical Development division by supplying a continuous flow of regulatory-aligned programs ready for focused, capital-efficient studies. The platform is part of the newly formed PharmaTher Digital Health AI division, which now comprises KetaVault™, the Company's proprietary ketamine data repository, and the KetAImine™ platform."Our Digital Health AI division will be a force-multiplier," said Fabio Chianelli, Founder and CEO of PharmaTher. "With KetAImine™, we aim to unite real-world data, published evidence, our proprietary ketamine-based clinical findings, and data from KetaVault™—and leverage the validated CMC from our FDA-approved ketamine ANDA—to compress timelines, reduce risk, and generate protectable IP. Importantly, KetAImine™ is built to discover novel uses and drug combinations with ketamine that enhance efficacy and safety, unlocking new unmet medical indications and multiple partnering opportunities across pharma and biotech."KetAImine™ will advance opportunities spanning psychiatry, central nervous system disorders, peri-operative care, inflammatory conditions, addiction, supportive oncology, rare disorders, and other categories where ketamine's mechanisms may translate into meaningful clinical benefit. Beyond monotherapy discovery, the platform aims to identify synergistic co-therapies with ketamine—whether efficacy-enhancing or safety-modulating—to open new indications and intellectual-property positions, generate regulator-aligned study concepts that can enable shorter bridging studies and faster 505(b)(2) decisions, and expand the Company's partnering initiatives by enabling earlier co-development and licensing with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.KetAImine™ will integrate domain-tuned natural language processing and foundation models that structure clinical text and literature into a ketamine-specific ontology; estimate real-world effects and identify responder subpopulations and synergy candidates; analytics that yield regulator-friendly priors for endpoints and sample size; and knowledge depictions that connect ketamine's mechanisms to diseases, biomarkers, and co-medications to surface non-obvious indication and combination matches. An 'AI-to-clinical IP' flywheel ensures that proprietary internal findings continuously refine KetAImine™ and are translated into protectable methods of use, dosing algorithms, delivery pairings, and combination regimens—while also acting as a pharma/biotech partnering engine to unlock earlier-stage partnerships and potential non-dilutive funding pathways.The platform's data fabric is anchored by KetaVault™, PharmaTher's proprietary repository that consolidates (i) disease-area datasets in Parkinson's disease (including LID-PD), ALS, and CRPS; (ii) program files and readouts from formulation and delivery initiatives, including the microneedle patch and subcutaneous wearable pump; (iii) the Company's recently FDA-approved ketamine ANDA CMC backbone; and (iv) additional non-clinical and clinical datasets across neurological and pain indications. KetaVault™ standardizes these assets for reuse, enabling KetAImine™ to generate indication shortlists, dose/regimen proposals, and combination hypotheses that are directly translatable into regulatory-aligned development plans.In Q4 2025, PharmaTher expects to complete a short list of six to eight priority programs with probability-of-technical- and regulatory-success assessments and draft study concepts, including synergy rationales where applicable. In Q1 2026, the Company plans to down-select two lead indication or combination programs for protocol finalization oriented to 505(b)(2) bridging or Phase 2/3 studies and to initiate FDA interactions. During the first half of 2026, PharmaTher intends to announce at least three data-access and/or co-development collaborations, and throughout 2026 the Company expects to file new intellectual property covering clinically informed dosing paradigms, delivery and formulation strategies, and combination methods of use.By leveraging the Company's recent FDA-approved ketamine ANDA CMC as a clean, validated backbone, PharmaTher believes it can underpin multiple future NDAs via the 505(b)(2) pathway and systematically generate multiple "shots on goal" across monotherapy and combination programs. The result is a development model designed for capital efficiency—using data-driven decisions, focused trials, and non-dilutive options—while unlocking multiple partnering opportunities with global pharma and biotech stakeholders.PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) is focused on unlocking the pharmaceutical potential of ketamine. 