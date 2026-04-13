PharmaTher Announces Filing of U.S. Patent Application for its Peptide Microneedle Patch Technology

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) ("PharmaTher" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced it has submitted U.S. provisional patent application No. 64/034,315 to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, titled "Stabilized Peptide Compositions for Microneedle and Transdermal Delivery." The patent filing covers formulation technologies designed to help protect peptides from degradation during manufacturing, drying, storage and use, supporting PharmaPatch™ as PharmaTher's product strategy while complementing PatchPrint™ as its microneedle patch manufacturing platform."Peptides represent an exciting and growing category, but one of the biggest formulation challenges is maintaining their stability throughout development, manufacturing and storage," said Fabio Chianelli, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaTher. "This patent filing is designed to support our PharmaPatch strategy by protecting formulation approaches that could make peptide microneedle patches more practical, scalable and commercially attractive. We also believe it strengthens how PharmaPatch and PatchPrint can work together, with PharmaPatch focused on product opportunities and PatchPrint focused on manufacturing."PharmaTher is advancing PharmaPatch as part of its broader microneedle patch strategy to develop patient-friendly delivery solutions. The Company believes stabilized peptide formulations could become an important part of that strategy by helping enable microneedle patches for peptides that may otherwise be difficult to formulate in a practical dried dosage form.The provisional patent application is intended to support PharmaPatch by protecting compositions that may improve peptide stability, preserve biological activity, extend shelf life and improve manufacturing compatibility. PharmaTher believes this could support future in-house product programs, lifecycle expansion opportunities and potential strategic partnerships involving peptide patch products.Peptides can lose effectiveness when exposed to moisture, heat, oxidation, pH changes and other manufacturing or storage stresses. PharmaTher's patent application is intended to address these challenges through formulations using polymers, sugars, amino acids, buffers and other stabilizing components that may help preserve peptide integrity and activity.The application also covers layered microneedle patch designs in which the peptide can be concentrated in the microneedle tip region while the backing layer is optimized separately for strength, manufacturability and faster drying. PharmaTher believes this approach could improve peptide efficiency, reduce waste and support more practical product development.In addition, the application includes low-moisture packaging approaches intended to improve storage and handling, which may be important for future peptide patch commercialization.PharmaTher views PharmaPatch as its product strategy and PatchPrint as the manufacturing platform intended to help produce microneedle patches more efficiently and consistently. This new patent filing is designed to strengthen the formulation layer between the two.In simple terms, if PharmaPatch defines what peptide patch products the Company wants to develop, and PatchPrint is intended to help make them, this patent is meant to help protect how sensitive peptide ingredients can be stabilized inside the patch. PharmaTher believes that combination could be important in building a more complete microneedle patch platform covering product design, formulation and manufacturing.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Beyond supporting PharmaTher's own product development and commercialization efforts, PatchPrint is designed as a small-footprint manufacturing platform that could be used in pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, compounding pharmacies and remote settings for medical countermeasures and vaccines, while enabling programmable production for a broad range of payloads, including small-molecule drugs, proteins, dietary supplements, biologics and peptides.The provisional patent application is intended to support a broad range of peptide categories, including metabolic peptides such as GLP-1 receptor agonists, wound-healing and regenerative peptides, cosmetic and metal-binding peptides, and anti-inflammatory or antimicrobial peptides.The application also includes embodiments naming peptides such as BPC-157, GHK-Cu, TB-500 and KPV, as well as formulations that may contain combinations of two or more peptides in a single dosage form. PharmaTher believes these capabilities may help support future PharmaPatch opportunities across therapeutic, regenerative, dermatology and other peptide-focused applications.PharmaTher intends to continue evaluating peptide-based microneedle patch opportunities as part of its PharmaPatch commercialization strategy. The Company believes peptides may represent a meaningful opportunity because of growing interest in patient-friendly and differentiated delivery formats.By expanding its formulation intellectual property, PharmaTher aims to strengthen PharmaPatch as a product platform while improving how PatchPrint may support future development and manufacturing. The Company believes this approach could enhance its long-term position in microneedle patches by supporting both the stabilization of sensitive peptide ingredients and the ability to manufacture peptide patch products more efficiently.PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products and enabling technologies. For more information, visit PharmaTher.com.For more information about PharmaTher, please contact:Fabio ChianelliChief Executive OfficerPharmaTher Holdings Ltd.Tel: 1-888-846-3171Email:Website:Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit