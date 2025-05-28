Pharmaceutical Intermediates Industry Report 2025: Market to worth $82.70 Billion by 2032 - Driven by Surge in Global Pharma Expenditure

Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global pharmaceutical intermediates market size is forecast to total USD 47.30 Bn in 2025 and USD 82.70 Bn by 2032.

Global demand for pharmaceutical intermediates is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2025 and 2032, owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing spending on pharmaceuticals.

By intermediate type, bulk intermediate segment is expected to generate a revenue of around USD 32.11 Bn in 2025.

Based on application, anti-inflammatory drugs segment is projected to reach USD 13.38 Bn by 2025, driven by increasing prevalence of inflammatory and pain-related diseases.

By end user, CMOs segment is anticipated to account for more than one-third of the global pharmaceutical intermediates market share in 2025.

As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest pharmaceutical intermediates market analysis, North America is set to retain its dominance, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global industry share in 2025.

Asia Pacific, led by China and India, is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the assessment period. This can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and surging demand for affordable generic medications.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6740

Increasing Pharmaceutical Spending Boosting Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ pharmaceutical intermediates market report highlights prominent factors driving the industry’s growth. Increasing pharmaceutical expenditure globally is one such growth driver.

Pharmaceutical spending is increasing significantly across nations like the United States, Germany, France, and India. This is due to growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions.

For instance, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), U.S. retail prescription drug expenditures totaled a massive valuation of US$ 449.7 billion in 2023. This surge in pharmaceutical spending is expected to drive demand for pharmaceutical intermediates.

Pharmaceutical intermediates are essential compounds used in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Thus, an increase in demand for APIs and medications will directly lead to higher sales of pharmaceutical intermediates.

Presence of Stringent Regulations Limiting Industry Growth

The future pharmaceutical intermediates market outlook looks optimistic, supported by rising incidence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for pharmaceuticals. However, strict regulatory requirements are limiting market growth to some extent.

Pharmaceutical intermediates are subject to strict regulations as well as quality standards from regulatory bodies like the FDA and EMA. Compliance with these regulations often requires substantial costs and can lead to delays in approvals, which are expected to hinder market expansion in the coming years.

Growing Demand for Generic Drugs to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Players

Generic drugs have become affordable treatment options in the modern world, especially for managing the burden of chronic diseases. They are gaining traction among both physicians and patients due to their cost-effectiveness, combined with comparable efficacy and safety to original drugs.

Rising interest in generic drugs globally is expected to create lucrative growth prospects for pharmaceutical intermediate manufacturers. This is because these intermediates are vital for producing generic drugs.

Increasing government support will also create a conducive environment for pharmaceutical intermediates market growth. Many nations are introducing new policies and laws to promote domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing.

For instance, in May 2025, the United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order to boost domestic production of prescription drugs. Such initiatives are expected to unlock new revenue generation opportunities for pharmaceutical intermediate companies.

Ask for Customization Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6740

Emerging Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Trends

Emergence of new drugs is expected to provide a strong impetus for the growth of pharmaceutical intermediates market. Pharmaceutical companies are increasing their R&D spending to develop innovative drugs, especially in oncology, neurology, and rare diseases. This will uplift the demand for specialty and high-purity pharmaceutical intermediates.

Rapid expansion of biopharmaceutical and biosimilar sectors is expected to create new growth avenues for industry players. These biologics often require different types of intermediates, encouraging innovation in pharmaceutical intermediate production.

Advancements in pharmaceutical intermediate manufacturing technologies are helping companies to improve efficiency, lower costs, and reduce environmental impact. These innovations are expected to support expansion of the target industry.

Sustainability is taking the center stage in pharmaceutical intermediates industry, driven by regulatory pressures and growing environmental awareness. As a result, companies are employing environmentally friendly and sustainable practices in the production of pharmaceutical intermediates.

Increasing trend of pharmaceutical outsourcing will also benefit the target market. Leading pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing the manufacturing of intermediates to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to streamline processes and reduce costs.

Analyst’s View

“The global pharmaceutical intermediates market is set to experience robust growth, owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing pharmaceutical spending, and growing popularity of generic drugs,” said senior analyst Vipul Patil. “On the other hand, high implementation of stringent regulations might slow down market growth to some extent.”

Current Events and Their Impact on the Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market

Event Description and Impact Rising Demand for Pharmaceuticals Description : Demand for pharmaceuticals is rising rapidly as the cases of chronic diseases continue to surge. Impact: Increased pharmaceutical demand will boost sales of pharmaceutical intermediates. Advancements in Synthetic Biology Description: Companies are exploring new pharmaceutical intermediate production methods. Impact: These innovations could positively influence pharmaceutical intermediates market value in the coming years. Increasing Research and Development Activities Description : Pharmaceutical companies are rigorously investing in R&D to create new drugs for complex diseases. Impact : Development of innovative therapies will likely uplift pharmaceutical intermediates market demand.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in pharmaceutical intermediates market research report:

- Borregaard AS

- Actylis

- Sudarshan Pharma

- Evonik

- Midas Pharma GmbH

- A.R. Life Science

- Sanofi

- Chiracon GmbH

- Saurav Chemicals Ltd.

- Lianhetech

- BASF SE

- Lifechem Pharma

- Lonza

- Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Limited

- LANXESS

- Modepro India Pvt. Ltd.

- Sarex

Get Up to 25% Discount on the US Tariff Impact Analysis Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6740

Key Developments

In May 2024, BASF expanded its biomass balance offering for selected chemical intermediates, including polytetrahydrofuran (PolyTHF), BMBCert 1,4-butanediol (BDO), and 3-(dimethylamino) proylamine (DMAPA).

In October 2024, Astal Laboratories acquired Shree Venus Health Sciences’ pharmaceutical intermediates manufacturing plant in Karnataka, India.

In September 2024, Evonik officially opened its new facility for drying aqueous dispersion of EUDRAGIT polymers at Darmstadt. The new manufacturing facility is designed to help the company meet increasing demand from pharmaceutical customers.

Browse More Related Reports:

Global Pharmaceutical Chemicals Market Size and Share Analysis (2025-2032)

High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size, Share, and Trend Analysis Report (2025-2032)

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Growth, Size, Share, and Trend (2025-2032)

Our Trusted Partners:

Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights

Get Recent News:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: + 12524771362

UK: +442039578553

AUS: +61-2-4786-0457

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter