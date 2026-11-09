PharmaBlock Convenes Global CMC Experts to Advance Smarter Drug Development Decisions

PharmaBlock hosted its CMC Lifecycle Strategy Forum in Nanjing on November 5 and 6, bringing together experienced pharmaceutical development leaders and technical experts to explore how smarter, stage-appropriate CMC decisions can improve development efficiency and program readiness.

As China-based biotech companies accelerate global development through out-licensing and international partnerships, prospective partners are looking beyond scientific differentiation and clinical potential. Developability, process and quality readiness, clinical supply, and commercial preparedness are becoming increasingly important in determining whether a promising program can progress reliably through clinical development, partnership, and commercialization.

The forum brought together experts with senior R&D experience at AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Bayer, and Pfizer, alongside professionals from Seda Pharmaceutical, Jacobio Pharma, Benemae, and PharmaBlock. Discussions covered candidate developability, chemical and drug product development, solid-state science, model-informed drug development, clinical supply, phase-appropriate CMC strategies, and commercial manufacturing.

“The value of CMC is not measured by the volume of work performed, but by how effectively that work helps a program move forward.”