Personalized Medicine Market Size Worth USD 1,397.63 Bn by 2035 Rising Use of Genomics Enables More Precise, Patient-specific Treatments

According to Precedence Research, the global personalized medicine market size is projected to surpass USD 1,397.63 billion by 2035, increasing from USD 654.46 billion in 2025. The market is expanding at a solid CAGR of 7.88% from 2026 to 2035.
In terms of revenue, the worldwide personalized medicine market is calculated at USD 702.52 billion in 2026 and is anticipated to reach around USD 1,151.03 billion by 2032. From genetic sequencing to actionable patient care, the personalized medicine market is undergoing a significant digital transformation. It is shifting from reactive, one-size-fits-all approaches to proactive, AI-driven precision care. By integrating cloud-based multi-omics and advanced diagnostics, this evolution is turning years of trial-and-error treatments into rapid, actionable insights. The focus is shifting from managing diseases to curing them, particularly in oncology and chronic conditions. This shift is creating an intelligent infrastructure that converts complex genetic data into targeted clinical actions.
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Key Takeaways
• North America dominated with the largest market share of 45% in 2025.
• Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest growth with a notable CAGR during the forecast period.
• By product, the personalized nutrition and wellness segment captured the highest market share of 49% in 2025.
• By product, the personalized medicine therapeutics segment is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.10% between 2026 and 2035.
• By application, the oncology segment accounted for the largest market share of 41.96% in 2025.
• By application, the central nervous system segment is projected to grow at a solid CAGR between 2026 and 2035.
• By end-use, the hospital segment held a major market share of 39% in 2025.
• By end-use, the research and academic institutes segment is expected to expand to a notable CAGR from 2026 to 2035.
Personalized Medicine Market Segments Revenue Analysis From 2023 to 2025
Personalized Medicine Market Revenue, by Product, 2023 to 2025 (USD Billion)
|
Product
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
Personalized Medicine Diagnostics
|
99.28
|
104.66
|
110.67
|
Personalized Medicine Therapeutics
|
70.04
|
74.72
|
79.96
|
Personalized Medical Care
|
129.74
|
137.55
|
146.29
|
Personalized Nutrition and Wellness
|
279.16
|
297.28
|
317.54
Personalized Medicine Market Revenue, by End-user, 2023 to 2025 (USD
Billion) Product 2023 2024 2025 Hospitals 222.85 237.26 253.37 Diagnostic
Centers 107.20 113.90 121.39 Research
and Academic Institutes 86.14 91.70 97.91 Others
(Pharma and Biotechnology Companies) 162.03 171.37 181.79 ➡️ Become a valued research
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Overview: The High-Growth Era of Proactive Health The
personalized medicine market is experiencing a profound digital metamorphosis,
transitioning from reactive, generic treatments to proactive, data-driven, and
targeted therapies. Powered by AI-driven integration of multi-omics and
cloud-based molecular profiling, this evolution is transforming years of
trial-and-error medicine into rapid, high-precision clinical interventions. By
translating complex genetic insights into immediate, actionable care,
especially in oncology, the industry is building a scalable, intelligent
infrastructure that seeks to cure diseases rather than merely manage them. 🔗 What’s Fueling the Next Wave of
Growth? 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/personalized-medicine-market The
AI-Omics Revolution: Major Potential in Human Health The
integration of AI with multi-omics, which includes genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, is revolutionizing
healthcare by moving from generic treatments to hyper-personalized patient
care. By synthesizing extensive datasets from wearable devices, electronic health records (EHRs), and molecular profiling,
these AI-driven platforms enable predictive disease trajectories, create
digital twins, and accelerate drug discovery, particularly in oncology and rare diseases. Regulatory
and Funding Bottlenecks: Major Limitations Despite
rapid innovations, personalized medicine faces significant challenges due to
fragmented global regulations and inconsistent reimbursement policies, which
hinder commercialization and limit patient access to targeted therapies. These
bottlenecks are exacerbated by a lack of standardized data protocols and high
out-of-pocket costs, hindering the widespread adoption of novel treatments. Personalized
Medicine Market: Regional Analysis North America
dominated the market in 2025, primarily due to its advanced healthcare
infrastructure, high adoption of genomic technologies, and robust investment in
research and development. The region is home to state-of-the-art medical
facilities and high adoption rates of next-generation sequencing, molecular diagnostics, and AI-driven healthcare IT systems. The U.S. FDA provides clear
pathways for companion diagnostics and breakthrough therapies, encouraging the
approval of personalized medicine products. Major companies like Illumina, GE
Healthcare, Exact Sciences, and QIAGEN operate in this region, driving innovation
and market penetration. Built for leaders who move markets. Access live,
actionable intelligence with Precedence Q. https://www.precedenceresearch.com/precedenceq/ What is U.S.
Personalized Medicine Market Size? According to
Precedence Research, the U.S. personalized medicine market size is valued at
USD 654.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 225.02 billion
in 2027 to approximately USD 427.17 billion by 2035. The market is poised to
grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.88% from 2026 to 2035. The AI in
Life Sciences Market Report is Readily Available 📥 Download Sample Pages of the Report 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1491 The U.S.
leads the global market as a premier hub for innovation. This is supported by
significant research and development investment, a dense ecosystem of biotech
firms, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as next-generation
sequencing and AI. Additionally, a proactive FDA accelerates the approval of
targeted therapies for rare diseases, positioning the U.S. at the forefront of precision medicine development. • In April 2025, the Cancer Moonshot Initiative, a bold
national effort to end cancer as we know it, aims to accelerate scientific
discovery, foster unprecedented collaboration, and expand data sharing to
reduce the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years. (Source - https://www.cancer.gov) Canada is
emerging as a high-growth, patient-centered market for personalized medicine,
combining substantial public-private investments with a focus on molecular
diagnostics. By leveraging real-world evidence (RWE) through collaborations
like the Canadian Partnership for Innovative Healthcare (CPHIN) and partnering
with research organizations such as BC Cancer, Canada is accelerating the
adoption of tailored, gene-based therapies. Asia Pacific
region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.
This growth is driven by a large and diverse patient population, increasing
healthcare spending, and rapid adoption of advanced diagnostics. The region
also offers significantly lower costs for clinical trials compared to Western countries,
attracting substantial foreign investment and multinational pharmaceutical companies. Wealthier consumers in
countries like China and India are demanding better healthcare, which is
boosting the demand for premium personalized health interventions. The
integration of EHRs and telehealth is further expanding access. India is
revolutionizing personalized healthcare by democratizing genetic testing through cost-effective, high-volume
biotech solutions. Major initiatives such as GenomeIndia, the Phenome India
Project (CSIR-IGIB biobanking for health surveillance), and the
Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme are working to reduce cost barriers
for targeted therapies. In April
2025, the GenomeIndia Project achieved a historic milestone by successfully
sequencing the whole genomes of over 10,000 diverse individuals, thereby
establishing a groundbreaking national genetic database. (Source -
https://www.pib.gov.in) China is
rapidly moving toward global leadership in precision medicine. It is leveraging
vast population data, rapid AI integration, and advanced gene editing
techniques to pioneer new therapeutic classes. Initiatives such as the
IC2PerMed Project and a focus on AI-driven diagnostics are transforming China
from a follower to a dominant innovator in personalized healthcare. Personalized
Medicine Market Report Coverage Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 654.46 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 702.52 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1,397.63 Billion Market CAGR (2026–2035) CAGR of 7.88% Largest Market North America (driven by
strong R&D investment, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and early
adoption of genomic technologies and AI-driven healthcare solutions) Fastest Growing Region Asia-Pacific (driven by
expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing genomic data availability,
rising healthcare spending, and rapid adoption of advanced diagnostics and AI
technologies) Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Product (Personalized
Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Nutrition & Wellness, Medical Care);
Application (Oncology, CNS, Immunology, Respiratory, Liver, Rheumatology);
End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes) Regions Covered North America, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Key Growth Drivers Increasing adoption of
genomic sequencing, rising demand for targeted therapies, expansion of
multi-omics data integration, and growing use of AI in precision healthcare Key Technology Trends AI-driven diagnostics,
multi-omics integration, liquid biopsy, CRISPR gene editing, digital twins,
and real-world evidence (RWE) analytics Major Opportunity Integration of AI with
genomics and single-cell analysis enabling advanced biomarker discovery,
early disease detection, and personalized therapeutic development Key Challenge High treatment costs, lack of
data standardization, regulatory complexities, reimbursement issues, and
limited accessibility in developing regions Leading Market Participants Illumina Inc., Danaher
Corporation, GE Healthcare, Exact Sciences Corporation, QIAGEN, IBM
Corporation, Biogen, Decode Genetics, and other precision medicine innovators Get informed with deep-dive intelligence on AI’s market
impact https://www.precedenceresearch.com/ai-precedence Personalized
Medicine Market Segmental Analysis Product
Analysis The personalized nutrition and wellness segment emerged as the
dominant market force in 2025. This growth is primarily driven by advancements
in AI, genetic profiling, and wearable technology that offer tailored diets and
supplements. A growing consumer preference for proactive and preventive health
measures over reactive treatments has boosted demand for customized
supplements, functional foods, and fitness plans. The integration
of AI-driven meal planning, wearable health devices, and digital applications
enables real-time tracking and personalized nutritional interventions,
promoting investment in subscription-based wellness solutions. The
personalized medicine therapeutics segment is expected to experience the
fastest growth during the forecast period. This expansion is largely attributed
to advancements in genomic sequencing, targeted oncology therapies, and
AI-driven drug discovery. Rapid and cost-effective genomic sequencing, coupled
with the integration of artificial intelligence, is accelerating the identification
of biomarkers and tailored drug targets. Pharmaceutical companies are making
significant investments in developing personalized medicine pipelines,
especially for chronic diseases, rare conditions, and immunotherapy. Application
Analysis The oncology
segment led the market in 2025, largely due to the increasing incidence of
cancer, the urgent need for personalized therapies, and high adoption rates of
targeted, biomarker-driven treatments. The shift from one-size-fits-all
therapies to targeted medications has significantly improved treatment
efficacy. The widespread use of Next-Generation Sequencing and liquid biopsies
enables early detection and precise identification of genetic mutations driving
tumor growth. Major investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in oncology drug pipelines
have solidified this segment. The central
nervous system segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during
the forecast period. This is largely driven by a transition from traditional
one-size-fits-all approaches to targeted therapies for complex neurological and
psychiatric conditions. The application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze complex datasets, including
genomic, proteomic, and imaging data, facilitates the development of targeted
CNS therapies and improves patient stratification, thereby increasing the
demand for earlier and more accurate diagnoses with effective personalized
treatments. End-use
Analysis The hospital
segment dominated the market in 2025 due to high patient volumes, specialized
infrastructure, and the integration of AI into clinical workflows. Hospitals
are effectively delivering tailored care for oncology and chronic diseases.
They provide essential infrastructure for specialized laboratory services and
have multidisciplinary teams to manage complex targeted therapies. Large
hospitals frequently collaborate with pharmaceutical companies for research,
clinical trials, and the development of new personalized treatments,
integrating these solutions into their operations. The research
and academic institutes segment is projected to grow the fastest during the
forecast period. This growth is mainly due to increasing government and private
funding, advancements in multi-omics, and a shift toward translational
research. Academic laboratories are focused on translating laboratory findings
to patient care, pioneering new methods in molecular diagnostics and biomarker
discovery. These institutions serve as hubs for analyzing extensive, complex
datasets from genomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics, enhancing diagnostic
precision. ✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful: ➡️ Personalized
Medicine Biomarkers Market: Explore how biomarker-driven insights are
revolutionizing targeted therapies and advancing precision healthcare solutions ➡️ Generative
AI in Personalized Medicine Market: Discover how AI-powered innovations
are transforming individualized treatment plans and accelerating drug discovery ➡️ Nuclear Medicine Market: Gain insight into the
growing role of radiopharmaceuticals in diagnostics and therapeutic
applications worldwide ➡️ US
Concierge Medicine Market: Understand the shift toward personalized, membership-based
healthcare services across the United States ➡️ Preventive
Medicine Market: See how proactive healthcare approaches and early diagnosis
trends are shaping the future of wellness ➡️ Concierge
Medicine Market: Explore global expansion of premium healthcare models
focused on patient-centric and accessible care ➡️ Geriatric
Medicines Market: Examine the increasing demand for age-specific treatments
driven by a rapidly aging global population ➡️ Regenerative
Medicine Market: Discover breakthroughs in stem cell therapy and tissue
engineering reshaping modern medicine ➡️ Artificial
Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market: Track how AI integration is
enhancing data-driven decision-making in highly tailored medical treatments Don’t
Miss Out! | Instant Access to This Exclusive Report 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1491 Personalized
Medicine Market Companies • Illumina Inc. • Precision Biologics • Danaher
Corporation • GE
Healthcare • Celera
Diagnostics LLC • Decode
Genetics Inc. • Exact
Sciences Corporation • IBM
Corporation • Exagen
Inc. • Biogen Key
Emerging Innovations in the Personalized Medicine Market Innovation Focus Area Approach AI-Powered Diagnostics Real-time clinical decisions, early screening, and
imaging AI-driven liquid biopsy (Guardant Health, Tempus
Labs) for early cancer detection In-Vivo Gene Editing Correcting genetic defects directly in the body
using CRISPR CRISPR-based therapies for sickle cell disease,
base/prime editing techniques Liquid Biopsy (cfDNA) Non-invasive monitoring of disease progression and
therapy response Minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring (Guardant
Health, Natera) Digital Twins and Simulation Virtual modeling of patient physiology to test
interventions before treatment Simulation models (e.g., in cardiac care or
metabolic diseases) Multi-Omics Profiling Integrating genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics
for hyper-personalization Comprehensive molecular profiling in oncology to
select targeted therapies Major
Shifts in the Personalized Medicine Market • In
March 2026, Novigenix SA launched Novigenix AI, a precision medicine company
focused on AI-powered immune intelligence, separating its colorectal cancer
screening business from its AI-driven biopharma platform to implement distinct
strategic partnerships. Novigenix will continue its CRC screening portfolio,
while Novigenix AI will commercialize the LITOSeek® platform globally. CEO
Brian B. Hashemi emphasized the need for understanding immune system responses
to personalize medicine. (Source: https://www.prnewswire.com) • In
March 2026, Hims and Hers Health, Inc. also reached a pivotal moment, evolving
from a disruptive telehealth startup to a multi-billion-dollar personalized
health platform amidst regulatory challenges and business strategy shifts. HIMS
now focuses on subscription revenue, vertical integration, and personalization,
serving over 2.5 million subscribers with a diverse product line covering men’s
and women’s health issues. (Source: https://markets.financialcontent.com) • In
April 2025, Jane Li at Thermo Fisher Scientific highlighted the importance of
simultaneous approval for drugs and companion diagnostics (CDx). With 31 CDx
approvals achieved, her work aims to translate genomic data into bedside tests
that provide quicker clinical insights, emphasizing trust, cultural
understanding, and metrics in successful partnerships. (Source: https://www.drugdiscoverytrends.com)
Personalized
Medicine Market: Segmentation By
Product • Personalized Medicine Diagnostics o
Genetic Testing o
DTC Diagnostics o Esoteric Lab Services o
Esoteric Lab Tests • Personalized Medicine Therapeutics o Pharmaceutical o Genomic Medicine o Medical Devices • Personalized Medical Care o Telemedicine o Health Information Technology • Personalized Nutrition and Wellness o Retail Nutrition o Complementary and Alternative
Medicine By
Application • Oncology • CNS • Immunology • Respiratory • Liver • Rheumatology • Others By
End-use • Hospitals • Diagnostic Centers • Research and Academic Institutes • Others By Region • North
America o U.S. o Canada • Asia Pacific o China o Japan o India o South Korea o Thailand • Europe o Germany o UK o France o Italy o Spain o Sweden o Denmark o Norway • Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Argentina • Middle East and Africa (MEA) o South Africa o UAE o Saudi Arabia o Kuwait Thanks for reading you can also get individual
chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America,
Europe, or Asia Pacific. Don’t Miss Out! | Instant Access to This
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Personalized Medicine Market Revenue, by End-user, 2023 to 2025 (USD Billion)
Product
2023
2024
2025
Hospitals
222.85
237.26
253.37
Diagnostic Centers
107.20
113.90
121.39
Research and Academic Institutes
86.14
91.70
97.91
Others (Pharma and Biotechnology Companies)
162.03
171.37
181.79
➡️ Become a valued research partner with us ☎ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting
Market Overview: The High-Growth Era of Proactive Health
The personalized medicine market is experiencing a profound digital metamorphosis, transitioning from reactive, generic treatments to proactive, data-driven, and targeted therapies. Powered by AI-driven integration of multi-omics and cloud-based molecular profiling, this evolution is transforming years of trial-and-error medicine into rapid, high-precision clinical interventions. By translating complex genetic insights into immediate, actionable care, especially in oncology, the industry is building a scalable, intelligent infrastructure that seeks to cure diseases rather than merely manage them.
🔗 What’s Fueling the Next Wave of Growth? 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/personalized-medicine-market
The AI-Omics Revolution: Major Potential in Human Health
The integration of AI with multi-omics, which includes genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, is revolutionizing healthcare by moving from generic treatments to hyper-personalized patient care. By synthesizing extensive datasets from wearable devices, electronic health records (EHRs), and molecular profiling, these AI-driven platforms enable predictive disease trajectories, create digital twins, and accelerate drug discovery, particularly in oncology and rare diseases.
Regulatory and Funding Bottlenecks: Major Limitations
Despite rapid innovations, personalized medicine faces significant challenges due to fragmented global regulations and inconsistent reimbursement policies, which hinder commercialization and limit patient access to targeted therapies. These bottlenecks are exacerbated by a lack of standardized data protocols and high out-of-pocket costs, hindering the widespread adoption of novel treatments.
Personalized Medicine Market: Regional Analysis
North America dominated the market in 2025, primarily due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of genomic technologies, and robust investment in research and development. The region is home to state-of-the-art medical facilities and high adoption rates of next-generation sequencing, molecular diagnostics, and AI-driven healthcare IT systems. The U.S. FDA provides clear pathways for companion diagnostics and breakthrough therapies, encouraging the approval of personalized medicine products. Major companies like Illumina, GE Healthcare, Exact Sciences, and QIAGEN operate in this region, driving innovation and market penetration.
Built for leaders who move markets. Access live, actionable intelligence with Precedence Q. https://www.precedenceresearch.com/precedenceq/
What is U.S. Personalized Medicine Market Size?
According to Precedence Research, the U.S. personalized medicine market size is valued at USD 654.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 225.02 billion in 2027 to approximately USD 427.17 billion by 2035. The market is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.88% from 2026 to 2035.
The AI in Life Sciences Market Report is Readily Available 📥 Download Sample Pages of the Report 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1491
The U.S. leads the global market as a premier hub for innovation. This is supported by significant research and development investment, a dense ecosystem of biotech firms, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as next-generation sequencing and AI. Additionally, a proactive FDA accelerates the approval of targeted therapies for rare diseases, positioning the U.S. at the forefront of precision medicine development.
• In April 2025, the Cancer Moonshot Initiative, a bold national effort to end cancer as we know it, aims to accelerate scientific discovery, foster unprecedented collaboration, and expand data sharing to reduce the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years. (Source - https://www.cancer.gov)
Canada is emerging as a high-growth, patient-centered market for personalized medicine, combining substantial public-private investments with a focus on molecular diagnostics. By leveraging real-world evidence (RWE) through collaborations like the Canadian Partnership for Innovative Healthcare (CPHIN) and partnering with research organizations such as BC Cancer, Canada is accelerating the adoption of tailored, gene-based therapies.
Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by a large and diverse patient population, increasing healthcare spending, and rapid adoption of advanced diagnostics. The region also offers significantly lower costs for clinical trials compared to Western countries, attracting substantial foreign investment and multinational pharmaceutical companies. Wealthier consumers in countries like China and India are demanding better healthcare, which is boosting the demand for premium personalized health interventions. The integration of EHRs and telehealth is further expanding access.
India is revolutionizing personalized healthcare by democratizing genetic testing through cost-effective, high-volume biotech solutions. Major initiatives such as GenomeIndia, the Phenome India Project (CSIR-IGIB biobanking for health surveillance), and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme are working to reduce cost barriers for targeted therapies.
In April 2025, the GenomeIndia Project achieved a historic milestone by successfully sequencing the whole genomes of over 10,000 diverse individuals, thereby establishing a groundbreaking national genetic database. (Source - https://www.pib.gov.in)
China is rapidly moving toward global leadership in precision medicine. It is leveraging vast population data, rapid AI integration, and advanced gene editing techniques to pioneer new therapeutic classes. Initiatives such as the IC2PerMed Project and a focus on AI-driven diagnostics are transforming China from a follower to a dominant innovator in personalized healthcare.
Personalized Medicine Market Report Coverage
Report Coverage
Details
Market Size in 2025
USD 654.46 Billion
Market Size in 2026
USD 702.52 Billion
Market Size by 2035
USD 1,397.63 Billion
Market CAGR (2026–2035)
CAGR of 7.88%
Largest Market
North America (driven by strong R&D investment, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of genomic technologies and AI-driven healthcare solutions)
Fastest Growing Region
Asia-Pacific (driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing genomic data availability, rising healthcare spending, and rapid adoption of advanced diagnostics and AI technologies)
Base Year
2025
Forecast Period
2026 to 2035
Segments Covered
Product (Personalized Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Nutrition & Wellness, Medical Care); Application (Oncology, CNS, Immunology, Respiratory, Liver, Rheumatology); End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes)
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
Key Growth Drivers
Increasing adoption of genomic sequencing, rising demand for targeted therapies, expansion of multi-omics data integration, and growing use of AI in precision healthcare
Key Technology Trends
AI-driven diagnostics, multi-omics integration, liquid biopsy, CRISPR gene editing, digital twins, and real-world evidence (RWE) analytics
Major Opportunity
Integration of AI with genomics and single-cell analysis enabling advanced biomarker discovery, early disease detection, and personalized therapeutic development
Key Challenge
High treatment costs, lack of data standardization, regulatory complexities, reimbursement issues, and limited accessibility in developing regions
Leading Market Participants
Illumina Inc., Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Exact Sciences Corporation, QIAGEN, IBM Corporation, Biogen, Decode Genetics, and other precision medicine innovators
Get informed with deep-dive intelligence on AI’s market impact https://www.precedenceresearch.com/ai-precedence
Personalized Medicine Market Segmental Analysis
Product Analysis
The personalized nutrition and wellness segment emerged as the dominant market force in 2025. This growth is primarily driven by advancements in AI, genetic profiling, and wearable technology that offer tailored diets and supplements. A growing consumer preference for proactive and preventive health measures over reactive treatments has boosted demand for customized supplements, functional foods, and fitness plans. The integration of AI-driven meal planning, wearable health devices, and digital applications enables real-time tracking and personalized nutritional interventions, promoting investment in subscription-based wellness solutions.
The personalized medicine therapeutics segment is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This expansion is largely attributed to advancements in genomic sequencing, targeted oncology therapies, and AI-driven drug discovery. Rapid and cost-effective genomic sequencing, coupled with the integration of artificial intelligence, is accelerating the identification of biomarkers and tailored drug targets. Pharmaceutical companies are making significant investments in developing personalized medicine pipelines, especially for chronic diseases, rare conditions, and immunotherapy.
Application Analysis
The oncology segment led the market in 2025, largely due to the increasing incidence of cancer, the urgent need for personalized therapies, and high adoption rates of targeted, biomarker-driven treatments. The shift from one-size-fits-all therapies to targeted medications has significantly improved treatment efficacy. The widespread use of Next-Generation Sequencing and liquid biopsies enables early detection and precise identification of genetic mutations driving tumor growth. Major investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in oncology drug pipelines have solidified this segment.
The central nervous system segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is largely driven by a transition from traditional one-size-fits-all approaches to targeted therapies for complex neurological and psychiatric conditions. The application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze complex datasets, including genomic, proteomic, and imaging data, facilitates the development of targeted CNS therapies and improves patient stratification, thereby increasing the demand for earlier and more accurate diagnoses with effective personalized treatments.
End-use Analysis
The hospital segment dominated the market in 2025 due to high patient volumes, specialized infrastructure, and the integration of AI into clinical workflows. Hospitals are effectively delivering tailored care for oncology and chronic diseases. They provide essential infrastructure for specialized laboratory services and have multidisciplinary teams to manage complex targeted therapies. Large hospitals frequently collaborate with pharmaceutical companies for research, clinical trials, and the development of new personalized treatments, integrating these solutions into their operations.
The research and academic institutes segment is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to increasing government and private funding, advancements in multi-omics, and a shift toward translational research. Academic laboratories are focused on translating laboratory findings to patient care, pioneering new methods in molecular diagnostics and biomarker discovery. These institutions serve as hubs for analyzing extensive, complex datasets from genomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics, enhancing diagnostic precision.
✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:
➡️ Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market: Explore how biomarker-driven insights are revolutionizing targeted therapies and advancing precision healthcare solutions
➡️ Generative AI in Personalized Medicine Market: Discover how AI-powered innovations are transforming individualized treatment plans and accelerating drug discovery
➡️ Nuclear Medicine Market: Gain insight into the growing role of radiopharmaceuticals in diagnostics and therapeutic applications worldwide
➡️ US Concierge Medicine Market: Understand the shift toward personalized, membership-based healthcare services across the United States
➡️ Preventive Medicine Market: See how proactive healthcare approaches and early diagnosis trends are shaping the future of wellness
➡️ Concierge Medicine Market: Explore global expansion of premium healthcare models focused on patient-centric and accessible care
➡️ Geriatric Medicines Market: Examine the increasing demand for age-specific treatments driven by a rapidly aging global population
➡️ Regenerative Medicine Market: Discover breakthroughs in stem cell therapy and tissue engineering reshaping modern medicine
➡️ Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market: Track how AI integration is enhancing data-driven decision-making in highly tailored medical treatments
Don’t Miss Out! | Instant Access to This Exclusive Report 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1491
Personalized Medicine Market Companies
• Illumina Inc.
• Precision Biologics
• Danaher Corporation
• GE Healthcare
• Celera Diagnostics LLC
• Decode Genetics Inc.
• Exact Sciences Corporation
• IBM Corporation
• Exagen Inc.
• Biogen
Key Emerging Innovations in the Personalized Medicine Market
Innovation
Focus Area
Approach
AI-Powered Diagnostics
Real-time clinical decisions, early screening, and imaging
AI-driven liquid biopsy (Guardant Health, Tempus Labs) for early cancer detection
In-Vivo Gene Editing
Correcting genetic defects directly in the body using CRISPR
CRISPR-based therapies for sickle cell disease, base/prime editing techniques
Liquid Biopsy (cfDNA)
Non-invasive monitoring of disease progression and therapy response
Minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring (Guardant Health, Natera)
Digital Twins and Simulation
Virtual modeling of patient physiology to test interventions before treatment
Simulation models (e.g., in cardiac care or metabolic diseases)
Multi-Omics Profiling
Integrating genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics for hyper-personalization
Comprehensive molecular profiling in oncology to select targeted therapies
Major Shifts in the Personalized Medicine Market
• In March 2026, Novigenix SA launched Novigenix AI, a precision medicine company focused on AI-powered immune intelligence, separating its colorectal cancer screening business from its AI-driven biopharma platform to implement distinct strategic partnerships. Novigenix will continue its CRC screening portfolio, while Novigenix AI will commercialize the LITOSeek® platform globally. CEO Brian B. Hashemi emphasized the need for understanding immune system responses to personalize medicine. (Source: https://www.prnewswire.com)
• In March 2026, Hims and Hers Health, Inc. also reached a pivotal moment, evolving from a disruptive telehealth startup to a multi-billion-dollar personalized health platform amidst regulatory challenges and business strategy shifts. HIMS now focuses on subscription revenue, vertical integration, and personalization, serving over 2.5 million subscribers with a diverse product line covering men’s and women’s health issues. (Source: https://markets.financialcontent.com)
• In April 2025, Jane Li at Thermo Fisher Scientific highlighted the importance of simultaneous approval for drugs and companion diagnostics (CDx). With 31 CDx approvals achieved, her work aims to translate genomic data into bedside tests that provide quicker clinical insights, emphasizing trust, cultural understanding, and metrics in successful partnerships. (Source: https://www.drugdiscoverytrends.com)
Personalized Medicine Market: Segmentation
By Product
• Personalized Medicine Diagnostics
o Genetic Testing
o DTC Diagnostics
o Esoteric Lab Services
o Esoteric Lab Tests
• Personalized Medicine Therapeutics
o Pharmaceutical
o Genomic Medicine
o Medical Devices
• Personalized Medical Care
o Telemedicine
o Health Information Technology
• Personalized Nutrition and Wellness
o Retail Nutrition
o Complementary and Alternative Medicine
By Application
• Oncology
• CNS
• Immunology
• Respiratory
• Liver
• Rheumatology
• Others
By End-use
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Centers
• Research and Academic Institutes
• Others
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Thailand
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Sweden
o Denmark
o Norway
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Argentina
• Middle East and Africa (MEA)
o South Africa
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o Kuwait
Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.
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