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Personalized Medicine Market Size Worth USD 1,397.63 Bn by 2035 Rising Use of Genomics Enables More Precise, Patient-specific Treatments

May 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

According to Precedence Research, the global personalized medicine market size is projected to surpass USD 1,397.63 billion by 2035, increasing from USD 654.46 billion in 2025. The market is expanding at a solid CAGR of 7.88% from 2026 to 2035.

In terms of revenue, the worldwide personalized medicine market is calculated at USD 702.52 billion in 2026 and is anticipated to reach around USD 1,151.03 billion by 2032. From genetic sequencing to actionable patient care, the personalized medicine market is undergoing a significant digital transformation. It is shifting from reactive, one-size-fits-all approaches to proactive, AI-driven precision care. By integrating cloud-based multi-omics and advanced diagnostics, this evolution is turning years of trial-and-error treatments into rapid, actionable insights. The focus is shifting from managing diseases to curing them, particularly in oncology and chronic conditions. This shift is creating an intelligent infrastructure that converts complex genetic data into targeted clinical actions.

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Key Takeaways

•  North America dominated with the largest market share of 45% in 2025.

•  Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest growth with a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

•  By product, the personalized nutrition and wellness segment captured the highest market share of 49% in 2025.

•  By product, the personalized medicine therapeutics segment is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.10% between 2026 and 2035.

•  By application, the oncology segment accounted for the largest market share of 41.96% in 2025.

•  By application, the central nervous system segment is projected to grow at a solid CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

•  By end-use, the hospital segment held a major market share of 39% in 2025.

•  By end-use, the research and academic institutes segment is expected to expand to a notable CAGR from 2026 to 2035.

Personalized Medicine Market Segments Revenue Analysis From 2023 to 2025

Personalized Medicine Market Revenue, by Product, 2023 to 2025 (USD Billion)

Product

2023

2024

2025

Personalized Medicine Diagnostics

99.28

104.66

110.67

Personalized Medicine Therapeutics

70.04

74.72

79.96

Personalized Medical Care

129.74

137.55

146.29

Personalized Nutrition and Wellness

279.16

297.28

317.54

 

Personalized Medicine Market Revenue, by End-user, 2023 to 2025 (USD Billion)

Product

2023

2024

2025

Hospitals

222.85

237.26

253.37

Diagnostic Centers

107.20

113.90

121.39

Research and Academic Institutes

86.14

91.70

97.91

Others (Pharma and Biotechnology Companies)

162.03

171.37

181.79

 

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Market Overview: The High-Growth Era of Proactive Health

The personalized medicine market is experiencing a profound digital metamorphosis, transitioning from reactive, generic treatments to proactive, data-driven, and targeted therapies. Powered by AI-driven integration of multi-omics and cloud-based molecular profiling, this evolution is transforming years of trial-and-error medicine into rapid, high-precision clinical interventions. By translating complex genetic insights into immediate, actionable care, especially in oncology, the industry is building a scalable, intelligent infrastructure that seeks to cure diseases rather than merely manage them.

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The AI-Omics Revolution: Major Potential in Human Health 

The integration of AI with multi-omics, which includes genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, is revolutionizing healthcare by moving from generic treatments to hyper-personalized patient care. By synthesizing extensive datasets from wearable devices, electronic health records (EHRs), and molecular profiling, these AI-driven platforms enable predictive disease trajectories, create digital twins, and accelerate drug discovery, particularly in oncology and rare diseases.

Regulatory and Funding Bottlenecks: Major Limitations

Despite rapid innovations, personalized medicine faces significant challenges due to fragmented global regulations and inconsistent reimbursement policies, which hinder commercialization and limit patient access to targeted therapies. These bottlenecks are exacerbated by a lack of standardized data protocols and high out-of-pocket costs, hindering the widespread adoption of novel treatments.

Personalized Medicine Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market in 2025, primarily due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of genomic technologies, and robust investment in research and development. The region is home to state-of-the-art medical facilities and high adoption rates of next-generation sequencing, molecular diagnostics, and AI-driven healthcare IT systems. The U.S. FDA provides clear pathways for companion diagnostics and breakthrough therapies, encouraging the approval of personalized medicine products. Major companies like Illumina, GE Healthcare, Exact Sciences, and QIAGEN operate in this region, driving innovation and market penetration.

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What is U.S. Personalized Medicine Market Size?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. personalized medicine market size is valued at USD 654.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 225.02 billion in 2027 to approximately USD 427.17 billion by 2035. The market is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.88% from 2026 to 2035.

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The U.S. leads the global market as a premier hub for innovation. This is supported by significant research and development investment, a dense ecosystem of biotech firms, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as next-generation sequencing and AI. Additionally, a proactive FDA accelerates the approval of targeted therapies for rare diseases, positioning the U.S. at the forefront of precision medicine development.

•  In April 2025, the Cancer Moonshot Initiative, a bold national effort to end cancer as we know it, aims to accelerate scientific discovery, foster unprecedented collaboration, and expand data sharing to reduce the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years. (Source - https://www.cancer.gov)

Canada is emerging as a high-growth, patient-centered market for personalized medicine, combining substantial public-private investments with a focus on molecular diagnostics. By leveraging real-world evidence (RWE) through collaborations like the Canadian Partnership for Innovative Healthcare (CPHIN) and partnering with research organizations such as BC Cancer, Canada is accelerating the adoption of tailored, gene-based therapies.

Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by a large and diverse patient population, increasing healthcare spending, and rapid adoption of advanced diagnostics. The region also offers significantly lower costs for clinical trials compared to Western countries, attracting substantial foreign investment and multinational pharmaceutical companies. Wealthier consumers in countries like China and India are demanding better healthcare, which is boosting the demand for premium personalized health interventions. The integration of EHRs and telehealth is further expanding access.

India is revolutionizing personalized healthcare by democratizing genetic testing through cost-effective, high-volume biotech solutions. Major initiatives such as GenomeIndia, the Phenome India Project (CSIR-IGIB biobanking for health surveillance), and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme are working to reduce cost barriers for targeted therapies.

In April 2025, the GenomeIndia Project achieved a historic milestone by successfully sequencing the whole genomes of over 10,000 diverse individuals, thereby establishing a groundbreaking national genetic database. (Source - https://www.pib.gov.in)

China is rapidly moving toward global leadership in precision medicine. It is leveraging vast population data, rapid AI integration, and advanced gene editing techniques to pioneer new therapeutic classes. Initiatives such as the IC2PerMed Project and a focus on AI-driven diagnostics are transforming China from a follower to a dominant innovator in personalized healthcare.

Personalized Medicine Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2025

USD 654.46 Billion

Market Size in 2026

USD 702.52 Billion

Market Size by 2035

USD 1,397.63 Billion

Market CAGR (2026–2035)

CAGR of 7.88%

Largest Market

North America (driven by strong R&D investment, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of genomic technologies and AI-driven healthcare solutions)

Fastest Growing Region

Asia-Pacific (driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing genomic data availability, rising healthcare spending, and rapid adoption of advanced diagnostics and AI technologies)

Base Year

2025

Forecast Period

2026 to 2035

Segments Covered

Product (Personalized Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Nutrition & Wellness, Medical Care); Application (Oncology, CNS, Immunology, Respiratory, Liver, Rheumatology); End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes)

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Key Growth Drivers

Increasing adoption of genomic sequencing, rising demand for targeted therapies, expansion of multi-omics data integration, and growing use of AI in precision healthcare

Key Technology Trends

AI-driven diagnostics, multi-omics integration, liquid biopsy, CRISPR gene editing, digital twins, and real-world evidence (RWE) analytics

Major Opportunity

Integration of AI with genomics and single-cell analysis enabling advanced biomarker discovery, early disease detection, and personalized therapeutic development

Key Challenge

High treatment costs, lack of data standardization, regulatory complexities, reimbursement issues, and limited accessibility in developing regions

Leading Market Participants

Illumina Inc., Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Exact Sciences Corporation, QIAGEN, IBM Corporation, Biogen, Decode Genetics, and other precision medicine innovators

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Personalized Medicine Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The personalized nutrition and wellness segment emerged as the dominant market force in 2025. This growth is primarily driven by advancements in AI, genetic profiling, and wearable technology that offer tailored diets and supplements. A growing consumer preference for proactive and preventive health measures over reactive treatments has boosted demand for customized supplements, functional foods, and fitness plans. The integration of AI-driven meal planning, wearable health devices, and digital applications enables real-time tracking and personalized nutritional interventions, promoting investment in subscription-based wellness solutions.

The personalized medicine therapeutics segment is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This expansion is largely attributed to advancements in genomic sequencing, targeted oncology therapies, and AI-driven drug discovery. Rapid and cost-effective genomic sequencing, coupled with the integration of artificial intelligence, is accelerating the identification of biomarkers and tailored drug targets. Pharmaceutical companies are making significant investments in developing personalized medicine pipelines, especially for chronic diseases, rare conditions, and immunotherapy.

Application Analysis

The oncology segment led the market in 2025, largely due to the increasing incidence of cancer, the urgent need for personalized therapies, and high adoption rates of targeted, biomarker-driven treatments. The shift from one-size-fits-all therapies to targeted medications has significantly improved treatment efficacy. The widespread use of Next-Generation Sequencing and liquid biopsies enables early detection and precise identification of genetic mutations driving tumor growth. Major investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in oncology drug pipelines have solidified this segment.

The central nervous system segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is largely driven by a transition from traditional one-size-fits-all approaches to targeted therapies for complex neurological and psychiatric conditions. The application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze complex datasets, including genomic, proteomic, and imaging data, facilitates the development of targeted CNS therapies and improves patient stratification, thereby increasing the demand for earlier and more accurate diagnoses with effective personalized treatments.

End-use Analysis

The hospital segment dominated the market in 2025 due to high patient volumes, specialized infrastructure, and the integration of AI into clinical workflows. Hospitals are effectively delivering tailored care for oncology and chronic diseases. They provide essential infrastructure for specialized laboratory services and have multidisciplinary teams to manage complex targeted therapies. Large hospitals frequently collaborate with pharmaceutical companies for research, clinical trials, and the development of new personalized treatments, integrating these solutions into their operations.

The research and academic institutes segment is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to increasing government and private funding, advancements in multi-omics, and a shift toward translational research. Academic laboratories are focused on translating laboratory findings to patient care, pioneering new methods in molecular diagnostics and biomarker discovery. These institutions serve as hubs for analyzing extensive, complex datasets from genomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics, enhancing diagnostic precision.

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➡️ Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market: Explore how biomarker-driven insights are revolutionizing targeted therapies and advancing precision healthcare solutions

➡️ Generative AI in Personalized Medicine Market: Discover how AI-powered innovations are transforming individualized treatment plans and accelerating drug discovery

➡️ Nuclear Medicine Market: Gain insight into the growing role of radiopharmaceuticals in diagnostics and therapeutic applications worldwide

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➡️ Concierge Medicine Market: Explore global expansion of premium healthcare models focused on patient-centric and accessible care

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➡️ Regenerative Medicine Market: Discover breakthroughs in stem cell therapy and tissue engineering reshaping modern medicine

➡️ Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market: Track how AI integration is enhancing data-driven decision-making in highly tailored medical treatments

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Personalized Medicine Market Companies

•  Illumina Inc.

Precision Biologics

•  Danaher Corporation

•  GE Healthcare

•  Celera Diagnostics LLC

•  Decode Genetics Inc.

•  Exact Sciences Corporation

•  IBM Corporation

•  Exagen Inc.

•  Biogen

Key Emerging Innovations in the Personalized Medicine Market

Innovation

Focus Area

Approach

AI-Powered Diagnostics

Real-time clinical decisions, early screening, and imaging

AI-driven liquid biopsy (Guardant Health, Tempus Labs) for early cancer detection

In-Vivo Gene Editing

Correcting genetic defects directly in the body using CRISPR

CRISPR-based therapies for sickle cell disease, base/prime editing techniques

Liquid Biopsy (cfDNA)

Non-invasive monitoring of disease progression and therapy response

Minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring (Guardant Health, Natera)

Digital Twins and Simulation

Virtual modeling of patient physiology to test interventions before treatment

Simulation models (e.g., in cardiac care or metabolic diseases)

Multi-Omics Profiling

Integrating genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics for hyper-personalization

Comprehensive molecular profiling in oncology to select targeted therapies

Major Shifts in the Personalized Medicine Market

•  In March 2026, Novigenix SA launched Novigenix AI, a precision medicine company focused on AI-powered immune intelligence, separating its colorectal cancer screening business from its AI-driven biopharma platform to implement distinct strategic partnerships. Novigenix will continue its CRC screening portfolio, while Novigenix AI will commercialize the LITOSeek® platform globally. CEO Brian B. Hashemi emphasized the need for understanding immune system responses to personalize medicine. (Source:  https://www.prnewswire.com)

•  In March 2026, Hims and Hers Health, Inc. also reached a pivotal moment, evolving from a disruptive telehealth startup to a multi-billion-dollar personalized health platform amidst regulatory challenges and business strategy shifts. HIMS now focuses on subscription revenue, vertical integration, and personalization, serving over 2.5 million subscribers with a diverse product line covering men’s and women’s health issues. (Source: https://markets.financialcontent.com)

•  In April 2025, Jane Li at Thermo Fisher Scientific highlighted the importance of simultaneous approval for drugs and companion diagnostics (CDx). With 31 CDx approvals achieved, her work aims to translate genomic data into bedside tests that provide quicker clinical insights, emphasizing trust, cultural understanding, and metrics in successful partnerships. (Source: https://www.drugdiscoverytrends.com)

Personalized Medicine Market: Segmentation

By Product

•  Personalized Medicine Diagnostics

o Genetic Testing

o DTC Diagnostics

o Esoteric Lab Services

o Esoteric Lab Tests

•  Personalized Medicine Therapeutics

o Pharmaceutical

o Genomic Medicine

o Medical Devices

•  Personalized Medical Care

o Telemedicine

o Health Information Technology

•  Personalized Nutrition and Wellness

o Retail Nutrition

o Complementary and Alternative Medicine

By Application

•  Oncology

•  CNS

•  Immunology

•  Respiratory

•  Liver

•  Rheumatology

•  Others

By End-use

•  Hospitals

•  Diagnostic Centers

•  Research and Academic Institutes

•  Others

By Region

•  North America

o U.S. 

o Canada

•  Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Thailand

•  Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o Denmark

o Norway

•  Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

•  Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o South Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Kuwait

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

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About Us

Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and consulting powerhouse, dedicated to unlocking deep strategic insights that drive innovation and transformation. With a laser focus on the dynamic world of life sciences, we specialize in decoding the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and oncology markets, helping our clients stay ahead in some of the most cutting-edge and high-stakes domains in healthcare. Our expertise spans across the biotech and pharmaceutical ecosystem, serving innovators, investors, and institutions that are redefining what’s possible in regenerative medicine, cancer care, precision therapeutics, and beyond.

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