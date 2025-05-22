Personalis and Academic Partners to Present Latest Data on Ultrasensitive ctDNA Assay for Residual Cancer and Recurrence Detection

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, announced multiple presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting next week in Chicago, Illinois. The presentations feature new data from clinical studies utilizing the NeXT Personal® ultrasensitive ctDNA assay for residual and recurrent cancer detection.

“These studies continue to expand the clinical data for NeXT Personal into new areas, including neoadjuvant treatment in breast cancer and cervical cancer,” said Dr. Richard Chen, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, R&D at Personalis. “We continue to be driven by our mission to provide physicians and their patients better tools for guiding treatment through earlier, more sensitive, and more accurate detection of residual and recurrent cancer.”

The presentations are as follows (all times CDT):

Clinical Science Symposium: Circulating tumor DNA, pathologic response after neoadjuvant therapy, and survival: First results from TBCRC 040 (the PREDICT-DNA trial)

Session: Breast Cancer

Time: June 1, 2025, 4:42 PM - 4:54 PM

Location: Arie Crown Theater/Live Stream

Presenter: Natasha Hunter, MD, University of Washington

Oral Presentation: Ultrasensitive detection and tracking of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and association with relapse and survival in locally advanced cervical cancer (LACC): Phase 3 CALLA trial analyses

Session: Gynecologic Cancer

Time: June 2, 2025, 8:48 AM - 9:00 AM

Location: Room S100a (Grand Ballroom) - McCormick Place South (Level 1)/Live Stream

Presenter: Jyoti Mayadev, MD, University of California San Diego Medical Center

Poster Presentation: Ultrasensitive circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) detection for prognostication in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) post-neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC)

Session: Breast Cancer—Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Time: June 2, 2025, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: Hall A, poster bd 145 - McCormick Place South (Level 1)

Presenter: Luc Cabel, MD, PhD, Institut Curie, Paris, France

Poster Presentation: Ultrasensitive ctDNA monitoring to reveal early predictors of immunotherapy success in advanced cancer

Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Time: June 2, 2025, 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Location: Hall A, poster bd 208 - McCormick Place South (Level 1)

Presenter: Charles Abbott, PhD, Personalis, Inc., Fremont, CA

About Personalis, Inc.

At Personalis, we are transforming the active management of cancer through breakthrough personalized testing. We aim to drive a new paradigm for cancer management, guiding care throughout the patient journey. Our highly sensitive assays combine tumor-and-normal profiling with proprietary algorithms to deliver advanced insights even as cancer evolves over time. Our products are designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the earliest timepoints, enable selection of targeted therapies based on ultra-comprehensive genomic profiling, and enhance biomarker strategy for drug development. Personalis is based in Fremont, California. To learn more, visit www.personalis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release that are not historical are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to the attributes, advantages, sensitivity, clinical relevance or importance of the NeXT Personal test. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that relate to the ability of NeXT Personal to detect residual and recurrent cancer earlier, more sensitively, and more accurately, guide treatment, monitor a patient’s response to therapy, accurately predict clinical outcomes for cancer patients, or impact cancer care or management (including for escalation or de-escalation of treatment), or to the clinical adoption or use of, or the ability of Personalis to obtain Medicare coverage or reimbursement for, the NeXT Personal test, or to the sufficiency of the presentations and study results described in this press release to support such adoption, use, coverage or reimbursement. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results predicted in these forward-looking statements are described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Personalis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 27, 2025, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 6, 2025. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this press release, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Personalis undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Not affiliated with or endorsed by ASCO.

Investors:

Caroline Corner

investors@personalis.com

415-202-5678

Media Contact

pr@personalis.com