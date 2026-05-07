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Press Releases

Penumbra, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

May 7, 2026 | 
6 min read

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), the world's leading thrombectomy company, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

  • Revenue of $374.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 15.6% compared to the first quarter of 2025.
  • Global thrombectomy revenue of $253.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 12.1% compared to the first quarter of 2025.
  • Global embolization and access revenue of $120.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 23.8% compared to the first quarter of 2025.
  • Gross profit margin of 67.6% in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 1.0% compared to the first quarter of 2025.
  • Total operating expenses of $215.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, comprised of R&D of $22.4 million and SG&A of $192.8 million, which includes $9.4 million of acquisition-related expenses associated with the pending acquisition of Penumbra, Inc. by Boston Scientific Corporation.
  • Income from operations of $38.2 million and net income of $32.6 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Full Year 2026 Financial Outlook and Webcast and Conference Call Information

Given the pending acquisition of Penumbra, Inc. by Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), the Company will not be providing financial guidance for the full year 2026 or hosting a conference call to discuss financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: the risk that the pending acquisition by Boston Scientific Corporation will not be completed in the expected timeframe or at all, including the risk that required regulatory approvals will not be obtained; potential adverse effects to our business during the pendency of the acquisition, such as employee departures or diversion of management's attention from our business; failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory or other assets; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2026. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Penumbra, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands)







March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025

Assets









Current assets:









     Cash and cash equivalents



$            241,289



$            186,897

     Marketable investments



374,371



357,919

     Accounts receivable, net



183,295



190,021

     Inventories



438,539



431,549

     Prepaid expenses and other current assets



37,912



50,298

          Total current assets



1,275,406



1,216,684

Property and equipment, net



134,059



117,436

Operating lease right-of-use assets



170,273



173,587

Finance lease right-of-use assets



25,209



25,972

Intangible assets, net



5,946



6,186

Goodwill



166,589



166,750

Deferred taxes



79,972



79,188

Other non-current assets



40,984



40,716

         Total assets



$         1,898,438



$         1,826,519

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









     Accounts payable



$             43,658



$             34,736

     Accrued liabilities



151,543



132,163

  Current operating lease liabilities



14,144



13,841

  Current finance lease liabilities



2,386



2,393

          Total current liabilities



211,731



183,133

Non-current operating lease liabilities



179,424



182,751

Non-current finance lease liabilities



20,221



20,714

Other non-current liabilities



13,250



12,318

          Total liabilities



424,626



398,916

Stockholders' equity:









Common stock



39



39

Additional paid-in capital



1,201,423



1,185,525

Accumulated other comprehensive income



2,075



4,348

Retained earnings



270,275



237,691

Total stockholders' equity



1,473,812



1,427,603

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$         1,898,438



$         1,826,519











 

Penumbra, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







Three Months Ended March 31,





2026



2025

Revenue



$            374,758



$            324,140

Cost of revenue



121,347



108,257

Gross profit



253,411



215,883

Operating expenses:









Research and development



22,382



22,077

Sales, general and administrative



192,795



153,456

Total operating expenses



215,177



175,533

Income from operations



38,234



40,350

Interest and other income, net



3,454



3,508

Income before income taxes



41,688



43,858

Provision for income taxes



9,104



4,635

Net income



$             32,584



$             39,223











Net income per share:









Basic



$                0.83



$                1.02

Diluted



$                0.82



$                1.00

Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic



39,275,424



38,562,191

Diluted



39,543,780



39,163,428

 

Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except for percentages)







Three Months Ended March 31,



Change





2026



2025



$



%

United States



$      296,387



$      256,860



$      39,527



15.4 %

International



78,371



67,280



11,091



16.5 %

Total



$      374,758



$      324,140



$      50,618



15.6 %

 

Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Product Categories

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except for percentages)







Three Months Ended March 31,



Change





2026



2025



$



%

Thrombectomy



$      253,917



$      226,544



$      27,373



12.1 %

Embolization and Access



120,841



97,596



23,245



23.8 %

Total



$      374,758



$      324,140



$      50,618



15.6 %

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.

investors@penumbrainc.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penumbra-inc-reports-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-302764359.html

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.

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