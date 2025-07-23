SUBSCRIBE
Pennant Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Call

July 23, 2025 | 
EAGLE, Idaho, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that it expects to issue its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Pennant invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time), during which Pennant’s management will discuss its second quarter results.

To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at http://investor.pennantgroup.com. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on August 6, 2026.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

Contact  

The Pennant Group, Inc.
(208) 401-1400
ir@pennantservices.com

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.


