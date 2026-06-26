Pendulum Therapeutics Appoints Madison Reed Founder and CEO Amy Errett to Board of Directors

Appointment Strengthens Pendulum's Leadership As It Expands the Reach of Microbiome Science Into Mainstream Consumer Health

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendulum Therapeutics, the leading biotechnology company pioneering microbiome science to transform human health, today announced the appointment of Amy Errett, Founder and CEO of Madison Reed, to its Board of Directors.

Errett joins Pendulum at a time of accelerating growth and increasing consumer awareness of the microbiome's role in health; beyond the gut and into metabolic health, women's health and more. As Pendulum continues to expand its portfolio of clinically validated microbiome products and bring breakthrough science to broader audiences, Errett's expertise building consumer brands and scaling mission-driven businesses will help guide the company's next phase of growth.

A four-time entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and consumer brand leader, Errett founded Madison Reed with a mission to transform the hair color industry through innovation, accessibility, and customer experience. Under her leadership, Madison Reed has become one of the most recognized direct-to-consumer beauty brands in the United States, serving millions of customers through its omnichannel business model. Prior to founding Madison Reed, Errett was a General Partner at Maveron, the venture capital firm co-founded by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, and previously served as Chief Asset Gathering Officer at E*TRADE. She is currently a Venture Partner at True Ventures.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amy to our Board," said Colleen Cutcliffe, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Pendulum Therapeutics. "Amy has an extraordinary track record of building beloved consumer brands that challenge the status quo and create meaningful impact. As we continue to bring groundbreaking microbiome science to more people, her experience scaling innovative businesses and connecting with consumers will be invaluable."

"The most transformative companies are the ones that fundamentally change how people think about an important part of their lives," said Amy Errett, Founder and CEO of Madison Reed, and Pendulum board member. "Pendulum is doing exactly that for human health. The company's scientific rigor, groundbreaking work in the microbiome, and commitment to making cutting-edge innovation accessible to consumers are what drew me to the opportunity. I'm excited to join the Board and help Pendulum continue expanding its impact as awareness of the microbiome's role in health continues to grow."

"Amy's decision to join Pendulum reflects the growing importance of the microbiome as a foundational pillar of health," said Hugh Martin, Chairman and Chief Business Officer of Pendulum Therapeutics. "Her expertise in brand building, consumer engagement, and company growth will help accelerate our mission and expand awareness of the transformative potential of microbiome science."

Errett has long been dedicated to philanthropy and public service. She served on the board of GLIDE for more than 21 years and has also served on the boards of the University of Connecticut Foundation and Common Sense Media. She currently serves on the board of Wild Salmon Center.

Backed by more than a decade of rigorous R&D, Pendulum brings a level of credibility unmatched in the field. Its breakthroughs in microbiome science include Pendulum Glucose Control, the first and only probiotic clinically proven to reduce A1C in people with Type 2 diabetes, as published by BMJ (2020). The company also pioneered live Akkermansia muciniphila, a keystone strain that strengthens the gut lining and supports metabolic balance. Today, Pendulum is the #1 Gastroenterologist Recommended Brand of Akkermansia-based probiotics and continues to expand the potential of microbiome science across metabolic, digestive, and whole-body health. The company recently launched Gut Fuel, a first-of-its-kind doctor-formulated fiber mix-in powder designed to nourish the gut microbiome. It combines resistant starches, diverse plant fibers, and polyphenol antioxidants to feed beneficial gut bacteria. Its next-generation flavorless format integrates seamlessly into beverages, snacks, and culinary dishes alike, making it easy to nourish the microbiome without changing how or what people eat.

Pendulum is supported by leading investors including Mayo Clinic, Sequoia Capital, Meritech Capital, True Ventures, and Khosla Ventures.

About Pendulum Therapeutics



Pendulum Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation microbiome innovations designed to improve human health. Founded in 2012 by a team of scientists from Harvard, Stanford, UC Berkeley, and Johns Hopkins, and led by Co-founder and CEO Colleen Cutcliffe, Ph.D., Pendulum translates cutting-edge microbiome research into clinically studied, targeted microbial solutions. While recognized for its leadership in metabolic health, Pendulum is advancing broader applications of the microbiome to unlock new possibilities in preventive and therapeutic care. www.pendulumlife.com

Media Contact:



Alafair Hall



alafair@stanton-company.com



415-730-9044

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pendulum-therapeutics-appoints-madison-reed-founder-and-ceo-amy-errett-to-board-of-directors-302811311.html

SOURCE Pendulum Therapeutics