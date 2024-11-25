PARP Inhibitor Market worth $13.02 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global PARP inhibitor market size is estimated to be valued at USD 7.20 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 13.02 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2031.

The increasing cases of cancer globally and the need for specific therapies for its treatment has led to an expansion of the PARP inhibitor market. According to recent statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer remains a leading cause of death globally. In 2022, there were nearly 20 million new cancer cases and approximately 9.7 million cancer-related deaths worldwide. The presence of manufacturers focused on R&D for the development of new PARP inhibitors also enhances the market growth.

Market Trends:

Various regulatory bodies approve the use of PARP inhibiting drugs for various cancer types. In 2021, the U.S. FDA approved Lynparza (by AstraZeneca and Merck) for the accentuated treatment of prostate cancer amongst other conditions. PARP inhibitors are being explored for use in various cancers beyond breast and ovarian, including prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Market Opportunity:

Ovarian Cancer Segment: In 2024, the ovarian cancer segment is projected to contribute approximately 40% of the total PARP inhibitor market. Lithium-based PARP inhibitors are valuable for patients suffering from ovarian cancer. Some approved drugs for the maintenance therapy of recurrent ovarian cancer, include niraparib, olaparib, and rucaparib. It has been shown in clinical trials that women with ovarian cancer who responded to platinum-based chemotherapy and were treated with PARP inhibitors had longer progression-free survival than those who received a placebo. With the efficacy and safety profile of these drugs established, PARP inhibitors, as both maintenance therapy and next line therapy, are becoming the standard of care for relapsed ovarian cancer, thus expanding the market.

PARP Inhibitor Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $7.20 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $13.20 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drug Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel: Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising Cases of Cancer Worldwide • Increased Investment in Precision Oncology Research Restraints & Challenges • High treatment cost of PARP inhibitors • Side effects associated with PARP inhibitors

Prostate Cancer Segment: The prostate cancer segment is likely to experience considerable growth in the coming years. The approval of olaparib and rucaparib for prostate cancer treatment has created some prospects. Various clinical studies in progress are evaluating the efficacy of combining androgen deprivation therapy with PARP-inhibitors. Any positive results could lead to new approvals for prostate cancer indications, thereby expanding the market for these treatments.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global PARP inhibitor market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the rising incidence of cancers with homologous recombination deficiency and expanding indications of approved drugs

On the basis of drug type, niraparib segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its approval for the treatment of multiple cancer types and strong clinical data

On the basis of application, ovarian cancer segment is expected to dominate with 40% of the market share in 2024

On the basis of distribution channel, retail pharmacies are expected to gain major share owing to strong prescriber base

Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to high awareness, robust reimbursement policies, and presence of key players in the region

Competitors Insights:

- AstraZeneca

- Merck Co. & Inc.

- GlaxoSmithKline plc.

- AbbVie Inc

- Clovis Oncology

- Medivation

- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

- Pfizer Inc.

- Repare Therapeutics Inc.

- Genentech, Inc.

- Artios Pharma

Recent Developments:

In March 2024, AstraZeneca announced the successful completion of a Phase 3 trial for its PARP inhibitor, Lynparza, demonstrating significant efficacy in treating ovarian cancer patients

In February 2024, GlaxoSmithKline received the U.S. FDA approval for Zejula (niraparib) as a first-line maintenance treatment for advanced ovarian cancer, expanding its use in the oncology market

In April 2024, Merck Co. & Inc. launched a new combination therapy involving its PARP inhibitor for treating metastatic breast cancer, aiming to improve patient outcomes.

In January 2024, AbbVie Inc. reported promising results from clinical trials of its investigational PARP inhibitor, showing effectiveness in patients with BRCA-mutated prostate cancer

In March 2024, Clovis Oncology announced the initiation of a new study evaluating its PARP inhibitor, Rubraca, in combination with immunotherapy for advanced ovarian cancer

Detailed Segmentation-

By Drug Type

Niraparib



Olaparib



Rucaparib



Talazoparib



Veliparib



Others

By Application

Ovarian Cancer



Fallopian Tube Cancer



Breast Cancer



Prostate Cancer



Pancreatic Cancer



Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

