Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Announces Appointment of Mark Veich as Chief Organizational Advancement Officer

Veich brings two decades of philanthropic and venture expertise to drive development, fundraising, and strategic growth efforts.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) today announced the appointment of Mark Veich as Chief Organizational Advancement Officer. As a mission-driven leader and recognized expert in raising and deploying all forms of capital, from philanthropic to venture, Veich is joining PICI to lead the organization's fundraising strategy and drive strategic growth.

In his new role, Veich will oversee the organization's mission resourcing strategy, with a focus on building a community of ambassadors to help accelerate the PICI mission to develop and accelerate access to breakthrough cancer therapies, curating innovation from discovery to commercialization. His leadership will enable the expansion of PICI's research and venture portfolio and deliver resources to grow the impact of the institute, which is entering its 10th year.

Veich most recently led Deerfield Management's nonprofit initiatives and served as the CEO of Advancium Health Network, a nonprofit organization committed to advancing therapies for rare diseases. He also co-founded CobiCure Therapeutics, a nonprofit pediatric catalyst focused on curing rare and life-threatening diseases in children around the globe. Throughout his career, he has focused on advancing innovative, nonprofit-driven solutions that revive promising pediatric therapies that have been sidelined for commercial reasons, ensuring that life-changing treatments reach the children who need them most.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the PICI team as we accelerate the development of new cancer therapies," said Dr. Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, PhD, CEO of PICI. "Mark brings a rare combination of philanthropic leadership and venture expertise, and his ability to mobilize diverse forms of capital will strengthen every part of our mission. His arrival positions PICI to expand our scientific and venture portfolios, enrich partnerships, and speed the path toward making more cancers curable."

Veich previously served as Vice Provost for External Affairs at Weill Cornell Medicine and as Managing Director at Michigan Medicine. In these roles, he led transformative partnerships that raised millions, advanced cutting-edge research, and built sustainable academic-industry partnerships.

"The goal of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, to develop breakthrough immunotherapies that make all cancers curable, is one of the most urgent and compelling challenges in healthcare today," said Veich. "Unique collaborations are needed to make impactful investments to reshape the healthcare landscape, bringing hope and healing to those who need it most. I am committed to ensuring PICI's scientific excellence translates into real-world cures."

The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization driving the next generation of cancer treatment by accelerating the development of breakthrough immune therapies to turn all cancers into curable diseases. Founded in 2016 through the vision of Sean Parker, PICI unites the nation's top cancer centers into a collaborative consortium that fuels high-risk, high-reward science with shared goals, data, and infrastructure. Unlike traditional research models, PICI goes beyond discovery by actively advancing promising innovations through clinical testing, company formation and incubation, and commercialization. PICI has supported more than 1,000 investigators across its network and has a portfolio that includes 17 biotech ventures with over $4B raised in capital. PICI is uniquely positioned to close the gap between scientific discovery and patient access. By integrating scientific excellence with entrepreneurial execution, PICI is reimagining how cures are made, and accelerating their path to the people who need them most. | Learn more about PICI: www.parkerici.org







