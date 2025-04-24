Paragonix Launches Initiative to Increase Donor Lung Utilization

Indiana Donor Network, the first Organ Procurement Organization to join the OPO Expanded Lung Utilization Initiative, enables life-saving transplantation of potentially discarded donation after circulatory death (DCD) lungs

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragonix Technologies, a pioneer in organ transplant technologies and organ procurement services, today announced the launch of its OPO Expanded Lung Utilization Initiative - designed to increase lung utilization by providing Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) with access to its advanced BAROguard™ preservation device to enable rapid procurement of extended criteria donor lungs. Indiana Donor Network, based in Indianapolis, is among the first to participate in the program, and the first to successfully facilitate the transplantation of viable donor lungs that would have previously gone unrecovered. This collaborative effort led to the life-saving transplant of a recipient in Pennsylvania.

The OPO Expanded Lung Utilization Initiative offers participating OPOs access to Paragonix’s BAROguard to improve lung utilization, particularly for DCD lungs, a challenging sub type of donor lungs. "One way to expand lung transplantation is by addressing obstacles that limit the utilization of deceased donor lungs, particularly DCD lungs, which are often significantly underutilized due to the logistical challenges associated with these complex donor cases," said Rich Rothweiler, National Director of Strategic Partnerships at Paragonix Technologies. “By enabling OPOs to proactively recover unallocated lungs and preserve them with BAROguard, this initiative extends the critical time window for allocation and helps navigate the logistical challenges of complex transplant cases.”

“At Paragonix, our mission is to give every patient the best possible chance at life,” said Dr. Lisa Anderson, Founder and President of Paragonix Technologies. “Our OPO Expanded Lung Utilization Initiative is a direct reflection of that commitment, helping to increase the utilization of donor lungs so that more patients on the waitlist can receive their second chance. This initiative strengthens our partnerships with OPOs like the Indiana Donor Network by supporting their mission to increase transplant rates of donor lungs, removing financial barriers, and leveraging advanced preservation technology aimed at improving outcomes.”

The innovative BAROguard system combines clinically proven hypothermic preservation techniques alongside active airway management control to ensure that donor lungs maintain optimal conditions during transport for maximum protection. Equipped with built-in tracking and real-time reporting, the device provides surgeons, transplant teams, and OPOs with continuous data on the organ's preservation conditions and location.

“We are proud to be among the first to participate in the OPO Expanded Lung Utilization Initiative and push the boundaries of what’s possible in donor lung transplantation,” said Kellie Tremain, Indiana Donor Network President and CEO. “With more than 100,000 people waiting for lifesaving organ transplants, it’s critical to explore new ways to expand the donor pool and ensure every possible gift is used. We’re committed to advancing transplantation and leading the way with innovative solutions.”

About Indiana Donor Network

The decision to become an organ, tissue and eye donor is a decision to give the gift of life. Indiana Donor Network serves as the vital link between donors and patients waiting for lifesaving organ transplants, healing tissue and corneas to restore sight. The organization is a federally designated organ recovery organization and accredited tissue bank serving 85 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Its team of nearly 400 dedicated professionals is committed to saving and healing lives through donation and transplantation, championing the cause through education and outreach and supporting donor families in their time of need.

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies is a leading developer, manufacturer, and service provider in the organ transplant industry, establishing a novel approach to organ preservation.

A Getinge company, Paragonix Technologies provides Advanced Organ Preservation (“AOP”) devices that safeguard donor organs during the journey between donor and recipient patients. Our FDA-cleared and CE-marked devices incorporate clinically proven and medically trusted cold preservation techniques that allow unprecedented physical and thermal protection to the organ during transit. All Paragonix AOP devices are natively integrated with our novel digital app, delivering real-time organ tracking data and monitoring logistics for transplant teams seeking a secure and centralized solution. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com.

