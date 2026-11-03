Parabilis Medicines to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parabilis Medicines (Nasdaq: PBLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating extraordinary medicines for patients with serious diseases by unlocking historically undruggable targets, today announced that Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman, CEO and President of Parabilis Medicines, and other members of its management team, are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in November:

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference

November 9-11, 2026, Boston, MA

Fireside Chat: Monday, November 9, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. EST

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

November 16-19, 2026, London, UK

Company Presentation: Monday, November 16, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. EST

Evercore ISI 9th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 30 – December 2, 2026, Miami, FL

Fireside Chat: Monday, November 30, 2026, at 3:50 p.m. EST



