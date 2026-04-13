Palvella Therapeutics Appoints John D. Doux, M.D., M.B.A., Dermatologist and Recognized Leader in Rare Skin Diseases, to Board of Directors

Physician and seasoned life sciences investor with more than two decades of experience across clinical practice, biotechnology investing, and board leadership

Author of a visionary 2015 Journal of Investigative Dermatology editorial highlighting the need for greater innovation and investment in rare skin diseases

Deep medical and patient care experience will help guide the continued expansion of Palvella’s pipeline and QTORIN™ platform

WAYNE, Pa., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Palvella or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: PVLA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations for which there are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, today announced the appointment of John D. Doux, M.D., M.B.A., to its Board of Directors.

“We are honored to welcome John to our Board as we build Palvella toward our vision of becoming the leading rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on serious skin diseases and vascular malformations with no FDA-approved therapies,” said Wes Kaupinen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palvella Therapeutics. “John is a highly respected dermatologist and investor who has long been a leading, vocal advocate for the development of novel therapies for rare skin diseases. He brings deep compassion and care from years of treating patients with rare diseases, along with a clear understanding of the profound unmet need across these conditions. His perspective will be especially valuable as we continue to expand our pipeline and the QTORIN™ platform.”

Dr. Doux’s longstanding advocacy for advancing novel therapies in rare skin diseases was reflected in his prescient 2015 Journal of Investigative Dermatology editorial, “Barriers and Opportunities: A View across the Developmental Divide,” which articulated that the orphan disease business model had been under-applied in dermatology despite the field’s many serious, underserved rare diseases. In that editorial, Dr. Doux pointed to emerging investment in epidermolysis bullosa as an early signal of what was possible, while making the case that broader application of this model across dermatology could drive transformative therapies for patients and unlock meaningful value creation for the field.

Dr. Doux is a board-certified dermatologist and a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. Since 2004, he has served as an analyst at Palo Alto Investors LP, a physician-led healthcare focused investment firm, where he has been involved in investments in several leading publicly traded companies developing and commercializing novel therapies for serious, rare diseases. Dr. Doux co-founded the Dermatology Summit and the Dermatology Innovation Forum and previously served on the conference's Board of Directors. Dr. Doux serves as a board trustee for Pachyonychia Congenita Project and as a director on the Board of Directors of Kamari Pharma. He has also served on the boards of multiple biotechnology companies, including Ceptaris Therapeutics, which developed VALCHLOR® for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and was acquired by Actelion. Dr. Doux previously served on Palvella’s Board of Directors from 2019 to 2022. He maintained a clinical practice in medical and surgical dermatology from 1999 to 2016.

“Palvella has demonstrated that a patient-first approach, together with a commitment to pioneering therapies for diseases with no FDA-approved treatments, can build an enduring biopharmaceutical company with the potential to lead in rare skin diseases and vascular malformations,” said Dr. Doux. “By leveraging a reproducible platform-based business model, beginning with QTORIN™ rapamycin, Palvella has the opportunity to deliver meaningful impact for patients while creating long-term value. I look forward to partnering with the management team to help fulfill Palvella’s mission of serving patients and its vision of becoming the leading company in this space.”

Dr. Doux received his B.S. with Distinction and M.D. from Stanford University and conducted early dermatology research as a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Student Fellow in the laboratory of Dr. David T. Woodley. He completed his internship in internal medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and his dermatology residency at Stanford University Medical Center, where he later served as Chief Resident. He also earned an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was named a Palmer Scholar.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Founded and led by rare disease biotech veterans, Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PVLA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. Palvella is developing a broad pipeline of product candidates based on its patented QTORIN™ platform, with an initial focus on serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations, many of which are lifelong in nature. Palvella’s lead product candidate, QTORIN™ 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORIN™ rapamycin), is currently being developed for the treatment of microcystic lymphatic malformations, cutaneous venous malformations, and clinically significant angiokeratomas. Palvella’s second product candidate, QTORIN™ pitavastatin, is currently being developed for the treatment of disseminated superficial actinic porokeratosis. For more information, please visit www.palvellatx.com or follow Palvella on LinkedIn or X (formerly known as Twitter).

QTORIN™ rapamycin and QTORIN™ pitavastatin are for investigational use only and neither has been approved by the FDA or by any other regulatory agency for any indication.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act)). These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of Palvella, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the management of Palvella. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and other similar expressions or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of the presentation of data from clinical trials, Palvella’s clinical development plans and related anticipated development milestones, Palvella’s plans to pursue Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Palvella’s plans to meet with regulatory authorities, Palvella’s cash, financial resources and expected runway, Palvella’s expectations regarding its programs, including QTORIN™ rapamycin and QTORIN™ pitavastatin, and its research-stage opportunities, including its expected therapeutic potential and market opportunity. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the ability to raise additional capital to finance operations; the ability to advance product candidates through preclinical and clinical development; the ability to obtain regulatory approval for, and ultimately commercialize, Palvella’s product candidates, including QTORIN™ rapamycin and QTORIN™ pitavastatin; the outcome of early clinical trials for Palvella’s product candidates, including the ability of those trials to satisfy relevant governmental or regulatory requirements; the fact that data and results from clinical studies may not necessarily be indicative of future results; Palvella’s limited experience in designing clinical trials and lack of experience in conducting clinical trials; Palvella’s limited experience in commercial manufacturing; the ability to identify and pivot to other programs, product candidates, or indications that may be more profitable or successful than Palvella’s current product candidates; the substantial competition Palvella faces in discovering, developing, or commercializing products; the negative impacts of global events on operations, including ongoing and planned clinical trials and ongoing and planned preclinical studies; the ability to attract, hire, and retain skilled executive officers and employees; the ability of Palvella to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technologies; reliance on third parties, contract manufacturers, and contract research organizations; and the risks and uncertainties described in the filings made by Palvella with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that Palvella may face. Except as required by applicable law, Palvella does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. This press release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference into this press release.



Contact Information

Investors

Wesley H. Kaupinen

Founder and CEO, Palvella Therapeutics

wes.kaupinen@palvellatx.com