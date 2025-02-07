Palobiofarma Selects Flex Databases for Pharmacovigilance Management

07 February, 2025 – Palobiofarma, a clinical-stage biotech company advancing innovative treatments, has selected Flex Databases eClinical software provider to enhance its pharmacovigilance (PV) management. With a growing pipeline, including PBF-999 for Prader-Willi Syndrome, Palobiofarma sought a scalable, user-friendly solution to support its expanding clinical operations.

After evaluating multiple providers, Flex Databases stood out for its intuitive design, flexibility, and seamless support for decentralized teams. The platform’s ability to integrate with future modules like TMF and CTMS also played a key role in the decision.

“The Flex Databases team provided exceptional guidance throughout the selection process, ensuring we found the best solution for our needs,” said a Palobiofarma representative.

Palobiofarma expects to fully implement the PV module within a year, migrating legacy data and optimizing workflows for improved compliance and efficiency.

About Palobiofarma

Palobiofarma specializes in drug development targeting adenosine signaling, with six candidates in various clinical stages.

About Flex Databases

Flex Databases delivers comprehensive clinical trial management solutions, including PV, CTMS, eTMF, and document management.