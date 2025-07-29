Pahr Therapeutics Raises $14 Million Seed Financing to Pursue Innovative Treatments for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Funding round led by RA Capital Management, AN Venture Partners, and UTEC

BOSTON & OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pahr Therapeutics, Inc. announced today that it has raised a $14M seed financing, led by RA Capital Management, AN Venture Partners and University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners (UTEC). The company will use the proceeds to develop novel therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). In conjunction with this financing, RA Capital Management Partner Andrew Levin, MD/PhD, AN Venture Partners Managing Partner Ken Horne, and UTEC Partner and Board Director Atsushi Usami, PhD have joined the board of directors.

Pahr Therapeutics was incubated at Raven, the incubator of RA Capital Management and is led by Neil Buckley, a Venture Partner at Raven. The company was also co-founded by Drs. Yoshikazu Nakaoka, Makoto Okazawa, and Ryotaro Asano from National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center (NCVC) in Osaka, Japan. Dr. Nakaoka, who is the Director of the Vascular Physiology department at NCVC, has been conducting pioneering research in the molecular pathophysiology of PAH for years, and his group’s research helped guide Pahr Therapeutics’ novel approaches.

“I am excited to work with RA Capital Management, AN Venture Partners, and UTEC to bring much needed new therapies to PAH patients,” said Dr. Nakaoka. “Having global investors support the company is inspiring for us, and we look forward to advancing into clinical studies early next year.”

Dr. Nakaoka was a finalist at Science2Startup Japan in 2024, and working with mentor Andrew Levin helped lead to the formation of Pahr Therapeutics.

About Pahr Therapeutics

Pahr Therapeutics is a clinical stage company focused on developing novel mechanisms for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Founded by researchers at the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center (NCVC) in Osaka, Japan, Pahr was incubated at Raven, the incubator of RA Capital Management. Please visit Pahr Therapeutics’ website at www.pahrtx.com.

