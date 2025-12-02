Ovid Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Petra Kaufmann as Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule medicines for brain disorders with significant unmet need, today announced the appointment of Petra Kaufmann, M.D., M.S., F.A.A.N., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Kaufmann joins Ovid’s leadership team with responsibility for guiding clinical, medical, and regulatory strategy as the Company progresses a clinical pipeline of potential best- and first-in-class therapeutic candidates for conditions and symptoms driven by neuronal imbalance.

Dr. Kaufmann brings extensive experience developing CNS therapeutics from first-in-human studies through to global regulatory approval. The foundation for her expert drug development perspectives began from her early career as a practicing neurologist who treated patients with refractory and treatment-resistant epilepsies and neuromuscular disorders. She has held leadership roles in biopharmaceutical companies and at the National Institutes of Health, where she directed national rare-disease research and clinical-trial infrastructure. Her background includes patient-focused trial design informed by cutting-edge biomarker strategies and quantitative clinical planning. She is a proven drug developer who will help guide the advancement of Ovid’s next-generation GABA-AT inhibitor, OV329, and the Company’s broad portfolio of first-in-class KCC2 direct activators.

“Petra brings a compelling combination of creative drug development, regulatory experience and the deep care of a physician who has treated people suffering from complex neurological conditions,” said Meg Alexander, President and Chief Operating Officer of Ovid Therapeutics. “Her appointment strengthens our R&D organization, and we believe her expertise is well suited for translating and accelerating the development of our highly differentiated pipeline programs. The team and I look forward to working alongside Petra as we advance our mission to bring new classes of better, gentler medicines for patients and families who need them.”

“I have dedicated my career to advancing therapies for people living with serious conditions of the brain, including seizures,” said Dr. Kaufmann. “What drew me to Ovid is its commitment to patient-focused development, grounded in rigorous science and differentiated mechanisms. I’m excited to join at this pivotal moment and look forward to working closely with Meg and the Ovid team to thoughtfully advance OV329 and our broader KCC2 portfolio, ensuring each program is guided by sound clinical principles and a deep understanding of patient needs.”

Dr. Kaufmann joins Ovid from Vigil Neuroscience (acquired by Sanofi), where she served as Chief Medical Officer and oversaw the company’s medical, clinical, biomarker, patient advocacy and regulatory functions. Prior to Vigil, Dr. Kaufmann served as Chief Medical Officer of Affinia Therapeutics and as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Translational Medicine & Analytics of Novartis Gene Therapies, where she played a key leadership role in the development and global approvals of Zolgensma®, the first gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy. Previously, Dr. Kaufmann held senior roles at AveXis (acquired by Novartis) and served as Head of the Office of Rare Diseases Research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where she helped advance national research and clinical-trial infrastructure for rare and genetic conditions. While at the NIH, Dr. Kaufmann also served as a part-time reviewer for the Food and Drug Administration’s Division of Neurology Products. Dr. Kaufmann earned her M.D. from the University of Bonn, an M.S. in Biostatistics from Columbia University, and completed specialized training in epileptology and electroencephalography at the University of Bonn. Dr. Kaufmann trained in neurology and clinical neurophysiology at Columbia University Medical Center, where she later served as a tenured faculty member in the Department of Neurology. Dr. Kaufmann is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing small molecule medicines for brain conditions with significant unmet need. Ovid is advancing a pipeline of novel targeted small molecule candidates that modulate the intrinsic and extrinsic factors involved in neuronal hyperexcitability causative of multiple neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. Ovid is developing: OV329, a next-generation GABA-aminotransferase inhibitor, as a potential therapy for treatment-resistant seizures and other undisclosed indications; and OV350, OV4071 and others within a library of compounds that directly activate the KCC2 transporter, for multiple CNS disorders. For more information about these and other Ovid research programs, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

