Ovation.io Launches Comprehensive Research Data Set of Whole Genome Sequences and Longitudinal Clinical Records for Patients Treated with GLP-1 agonists

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Bioinformatics--Ovation.io, a leading provider of research-focused data solutions, announced today the launch of a groundbreaking research data set that combines whole genome sequencing (WGS) data with longitudinal clinical records of patients treated with GLP-1 receptor agonists. This initiative will culminate with the inclusion of 8,500 patient records by the end of 2025, providing an unparalleled resource for precision medicine research.





In a major milestone, a global top 10 biopharmaceutical company has committed to a three-year data license, becoming the first to leverage this transformative data set for research into metabolic diseases and other therapeutic indications that are impacted by this class of drugs.

The comprehensive data set includes:

High-Quality Whole Genome Sequencing Data: Providing insights into genetic variations that may influence drug efficacy, metabolism, and safety.

Longitudinal Clinical Records: Chronicling patient care and outcomes over time, including treatment dosing, response, and discontinuation, weight loss, glucose control, and other critical outcomes.

Diverse Patient Cohorts: Ensuring representation across broad demographics, enabling broader generalizability of findings and more accurate sub-population analytics.

“Our mission is to accelerate breakthroughs in biomedical research by providing researchers with rich clinicogenomics data that empower target and biomarker discovery,” said Curt Medeiros, CEO of Ovation.io. “The collaboration with a leading biopharmaceutical company and the addition of 8,500 patient records by the end of 2025 position this initiative as a cornerstone for advancing precision medicine in metabolic diseases.”

GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as semaglutide and liraglutide, have revolutionized the treatment landscape for type 2 diabetes and obesity. However, significant variability in patient responses remains a high priority research opportunity. By offering a data set that bridges the gap between genomics and real-world clinical outcomes, Ovation.io aims to support researchers in identifying genetic markers of treatment response and developing predictive tools for patient stratification.

Ovation.io’s GLP-1 dataset will be available for direct delivery to clients or through partner research platforms. Ovation.io invites academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical researchers to collaborate and leverage this resource for cutting-edge research.

About Ovation

Ovation is a genomic data company committed to unlocking the potential of human genomic data at scale and accelerating precision medicine development.

By providing access to high-quality genomic data linked to rich, longitudinal phenotypic data at scale, Ovation allows life sciences researchers to advance drug discovery and development more efficiently. Ovation’s cloud-based LIMS and Ovation Research Network, enable a diverse network of clinical laboratories to quickly adopt innovative molecular tests while biobanking and transforming samples to be used for research.

For more information about Ovation, visit www.ovation.io

