SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Outset Medical to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026

October 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2026 after the close of trading on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

On the same day, at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET), Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Renee Gaeta, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details
Those interested in accessing the live or archived version of the conference call can visit the “Investors” section of the Outset Medical website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com.

Those interested in participating in the call via telephone are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call via the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf6886fe8d04a44bbbb5a5da8650079ac. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to join the call.

About Outset Medical, Inc.
Outset is a medical technology company transforming the dialysis experience across the continuum of care with a first-of-its-kind technology. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA-cleared for use from hospital to home, is trusted by more than 1,000 U.S. healthcare facilities and has enabled millions of treatments delivered by thousands of nurses. Designed to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, Tablo combines water purification and on-demand dialysate production into a single, integrated system that connects seamlessly with Electronic Medical Record systems and a proprietary data analytics platform. This enterprise solution empowers providers to develop an in-house dialysis program where they are in control – enabling better operational, clinical, and financial outcomes. Outset is redefining what’s possible in kidney care through innovation, scale, and a relentless commitment to improving the lives of patients and the professionals who care for them. For more information, visit www.outsetmedical.com.

Investor Contact
investors@outsetmedical.com


Northern California Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Big Pharma profits and Business for the pharmaceutical industry as piles of money from prescription medication and medicine biochemistry through the development patenting and marketing of expensive drugs.
Earnings
Analysts eye RevMed’s pancreatic cancer launch, Merck’s data blitz for Q3 earnings
October 13, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Successful businessman throwing green line graph arrow to hit target on rising banknotes bar graph for financial growth profit and cash flow investment achievement concept
Earnings
BridgeBio continues ATTR ascent as Alnylam’s Amvuttra falls short of expectations
August 12, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Axe holding in hand man lumberjack. Woodman, carpenter, joiner, icon. Template hard work. Vector illustration flat design.
Pipeline
BioMarin axes asset from $270M Inozyme takeover, ending run in rare metabolic indication
August 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business success challenge and climbing a high mountain metaphor as a businessman with a goal of retreiving a red flag from the peak or summit with 3D illustration elements.
Earnings
Denali climbs past Avlayah expectations with $3.6M in revenue
August 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong