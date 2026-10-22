Outset Medical to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2026 after the close of trading on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

On the same day, at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET), Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Renee Gaeta, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details

Those interested in accessing the live or archived version of the conference call can visit the “Investors” section of the Outset Medical website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com.

Those interested in participating in the call via telephone are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call via the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf6886fe8d04a44bbbb5a5da8650079ac. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to join the call.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company transforming the dialysis experience across the continuum of care with a first-of-its-kind technology. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA-cleared for use from hospital to home, is trusted by more than 1,000 U.S. healthcare facilities and has enabled millions of treatments delivered by thousands of nurses. Designed to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, Tablo combines water purification and on-demand dialysate production into a single, integrated system that connects seamlessly with Electronic Medical Record systems and a proprietary data analytics platform. This enterprise solution empowers providers to develop an in-house dialysis program where they are in control – enabling better operational, clinical, and financial outcomes. Outset is redefining what’s possible in kidney care through innovation, scale, and a relentless commitment to improving the lives of patients and the professionals who care for them. For more information, visit www.outsetmedical.com.

Investor Contact

investors@outsetmedical.com