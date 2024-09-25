Ossium Health’s OssiGraft Prime™ Wins Spine Technology Award Presented by Orthopedics This Week

Company Announces Award at North American Spine Society (NASS) Meeting in Chicago

OssiGraft Prime™ Highlighted at Booth No. 4633 in NASS Exhibition Hall

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ossium Health, a clinical-stage bioengineering company that built a first-of-its-kind organ donor-derived bone marrow bank, today announced from the North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting that OssiGraft Prime™ has won the highly coveted Spine Technology Award from Orthopedics This Week. The award recognizes groundbreaking advancements in spine surgery products and honors the engineering teams and inventors behind these innovations.





OssiGraft Prime™, Ossium Health’s next-generation viable bone matrix allograft, designed for use in spinal fusions and other orthopedic procedures, was commended for its contributions to spinal fusion procedures, for pushing the boundaries of innovation, and improving patient outcomes. The Spine Technology Awards selection committee is composed of renowned spine specialists and neurosurgeons including Juan Uribe, MD, Kris Radcliff, MD, Isaac Moss, MDCM, MASc, FRCSC, Stephen Hochschuler, MD, Michael Wang, MD, FACS, and Peter Derman, MD, MBA.

“This award highlights the unique benefits that OssiGraft Prime brings to surgeons and patients alike, allowing for faster healing for spine surgery patients, more precise surgical applications, and the use of high-quality bone sourced from donors,” said Kevin Caldwell, CEO, Co-Founder & President of Ossium Health. “It is gratifying for this to be announced at the NASS Annual Meeting where attendees seek to learn about advancements in patient care. We are seeing strong interest in OssiGraft from surgeons as we ramp-up our commercial efforts.”

OssiGraft Prime™ is the latest addition to the OssiGraft™ product line, which consists of the leading commercially available allografts produced from vertebral bone. The product is featured at Ossium Health’s booth, No. 4633, at the NASS Annual Meeting.

Key Advantages of OssiGraft Prime™:

High Composition of Cancellous Bone : Containing the natural ratios of cancellous bone in vertebral bodies (~80%), OssiGraft Prime offers an unparalleled porous scaffold rich in growth factors that accelerate bone revascularization.

: Containing the natural ratios of cancellous bone in vertebral bodies (~80%), OssiGraft Prime offers an unparalleled porous scaffold rich in growth factors that accelerate bone revascularization. Superior Handling Properties : With a soft and cohesive consistency, OssiGraft Prime enables precise molding and maintains its integrity during irrigation, providing surgeons with enhanced control and precision during complex spinal fusion procedures.

: With a soft and cohesive consistency, OssiGraft Prime enables precise molding and maintains its integrity during irrigation, providing surgeons with enhanced control and precision during complex spinal fusion procedures. Sourced from Younger, Healthier Donors : The average age of OssiGraft Prime donors is 35, ensuring a more robust source of viable bone for surgical use.

: The average age of OssiGraft Prime donors is 35, ensuring a more robust source of viable bone for surgical use. Same Anatomical Location Usage: OssiGraft Prime presents a unique opportunity for spine surgeons to use allogeneic bone grafts in the same anatomical location in both donor and recipient, an innovation in the field.

The Spine Technology Awards continue to highlight industry-leading products that enhance the capabilities of surgeons and improve patient care. Ossium Health is proud to contribute to this legacy through its continuous development of cutting-edge bioengineering solutions.

About Ossium Health

Ossium Health is a bioengineering company that leverages its proprietary organ donor bone marrow banking platform to develop stem cell therapies for patients with blood, immune, and orthopedic diseases. Founded in 2016, the company is led by Kevin Caldwell, CEO, Co-Founder & President, and Erik Woods, Chief Science Officer, Co-Founder & EVP. Ossium Health’s manufacturing facility is registered with the FDA and its laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA). For more information, please visit https://ossiumhealth.com.

Follow the company on X at https://x.com/ossiumhealth and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ossiumhealth/.

