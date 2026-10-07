OrthoPediatrics Expands Its Lower Extremity Bracing Portfolio with the Launch of OPSB® Knee ‘TractorFIX

WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the expansion of its OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing (“OPSB”) portfolio with a new product launch, the OPSB® Knee 'TractorFIX contracture management orthosis.

Knee 'TractorFIX is a first-of-its-kind pediatric bracing solution intended to treat knee contractures, pre-existing or developing, in pediatric patients approximately 2 to 21 years of age who are undergoing tibial treatment with an external fixator. The brace connects directly to the external fixator to support contracture management during tibial treatment. The bracing system was developed to address the significant clinical challenges caused by pediatric knee contractures, which can include limited range of motion, complicated rehabilitation, prolonged treatment, and negatively impacted functional outcomes.

“Knee 'TractorFIX is a perfect example of how OrthoPediatrics creates value across our portfolio by connecting our product lines for the children and families we serve,” commented Joe Hauser, President of OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing and Trauma & Deformity. “Providers have historically relied on custom-built solutions that are time-intensive to make and fit. Knee ‘TractorFIX offers a standardized, pediatric-focused alternative. By pairing a dedicated contracture management solution with our ORTHEX® External Fixation platform, we can support surgeons, orthotists, patients, and families throughout the treatment journey. This collaboration addresses an important unmet clinical need while also integrating products across divisions to deliver more comprehensive pediatric orthopedic solutions, demonstrating the interconnectedness of our innovation super cycle.”

Knee 'TractorFIX expands OPSB's lower extremity bracing portfolio while addressing a clinical indication with limited pediatric-specific options. The bracing system adds to a growing offering of specialty bracing technologies, including products such as DF2®, TRAXIO, and PediHip®.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 90 systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 75 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com. For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit www.opsb.com.

Investor Contact

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

philip@gilmartinir.com

415-937-5406