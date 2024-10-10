Orthofix to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Company to Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8:30 am ET

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2024 before market open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review results at 8:30 am ET the same day.





Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (888) 330-2508 in the U.S., and (240) 789-2735 in all other locations, and referencing the event passcode 9556380. A replay of the call will be available for three weeks by dialing (800) 770-2030 in the U.S., and (647) 362-9199 in all other locations, and entering the event passcode 9556380. A webcast of the conference call and a copy of the release may be accessed at ir.Orthofix.com.

About Orthofix

Orthofix is a global medical technology company headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. By providing medical technologies that heal musculoskeletal pathologies, we deliver exceptional experiences and life-changing solutions to patients around the world. Orthofix offers a comprehensive portfolio of spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions, biologics and enabling technologies, including the 7D FLASH™ navigation system. To learn more, visit Orthofix.com and follow on LinkedIn.

