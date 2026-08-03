Organon Announces Quarterly Dividend - July 31, 2026

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day, announced today that the company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 for each issued and outstanding share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026.

About Organon

Organon (NYSE: OGN) is a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day. With a portfolio of over 70 products across Women’s Health and General Medicines, which includes biosimilars, Organon focuses on addressing health needs that uniquely, disproportionately or differently affect women, while expanding access to essential treatments in over 140 markets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon is committed to advancing access, affordability, and innovation in healthcare. Learn more at www.organon.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

Organon Media Contacts:

Karissa Peer

(614) 314-8094



Organon Investor Contacts:

Jennifer Halchak

(201) 275-2711



Renee McKnight

(551) 204-6129