Orbital Therapeutics Appoints Geno Germano, Biopharma Veteran, to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbital Therapeutics, a company dedicated to enhancing global health by unleashing the full potential of RNA medicines, today announced the appointment of Geno Germano to its Board of Directors. Mr. Germano is a 35-year biopharma and life sciences industry veteran with extensive development and commercialization senior leadership experience across multiple therapeutic areas.





“We are excited to welcome Geno to Orbital and will benefit from his deep expertise in portfolio strategy, drug development, and commercialization,” said Ron Philip, chief executive officer of Orbital. “Among his many accomplishments, Geno has a strong track record in our core areas of focus, including immunology and oncology, and his insights will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline toward multiple development candidates and ultimately to treating patients in need.”

“I am thrilled to join Orbital’s Board and help the company realize the full potential of RNA medicines,” said Mr. Germano. “Orbital’s cutting-edge RNA technologies have the potential to revolutionize treatment across multiple disease areas. I am eager to contribute to the company’s next phase of growth and help make a meaningful change with important new medicines.”

Geno Germano most recently served as president and chief executive officer of Elucida Oncology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel nanoparticle drug conjugates. Prior to Elucida, he was president of Intrexon (now known as Precigen), a leader in the application of synthetic biology across multiple market segments. Earlier in his career, Mr. Germano held executive leadership roles at leading biopharmaceutical companies. As group president of Pfizer’s global innovative pharmaceutical business, he managed a $20 billion global portfolio and led the late-stage development of more than a dozen drug candidates across five therapeutic areas. He also served as president of Wyeth U.S., overseeing its pharmaceutical and women’s healthcare businesses, and as executive vice president of its vaccines division. Additionally, he held senior roles at Johnson & Johnson.

Mr. Germano previously served on the boards of several biopharma industry organizations and public companies, including the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association, Zoetis, Bioverativ, and The Medicines Company. He currently serves as a board director at Sage Therapeutics and Precision Biosciences. Mr. Germano obtained his B.S. degree at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

About Orbital Therapeutics

Orbital Therapeutics aims to enhance global health by unleashing the full potential of RNA-based medicines to treat human disease in ways that were not previously possible. The company is leveraging its first-in-kind platform at the intersection of RNA technology, delivery methods, data science, and automation to develop an expansive portfolio of medicines, initially focused in the areas of immunomodulation for autoimmune disease and oncology, next-generation vaccines, and protein therapeutics. Founded by experts in the fields of genetic medicine and RNA development and delivery, Orbital has an operational structure designed to harness the ingenuity of a deep and diverse team of scientists, drug developers, and business leaders. For more information, please visit www.OrbitalTx.com.

