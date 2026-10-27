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OraSure to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on November 9th

October 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, November 9, 2026, after the market closes. It will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of OraSure’s website at https://orasure.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access at least 10 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for approximately one year.

About OraSure Technologies, Inc. 
OraSure Technologies, Inc. (“OraSure” and “OTI”) transforms health through actionable insight and decentralizes diagnostics to connect people to healthcare wherever they are. OTI improves access, quality, and value of healthcare with innovation in effortless tests and sample management solutions. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek Inc., Sherlock Biosciences, Inc., and BioMedomics, Inc., OTI is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection and stabilization devices designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OTI’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physicians’ offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and direct to consumers. For more information, please visit www.orasure.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Mike VallieAmy Koch
investorinfo@orasure.com media@orasure.com



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