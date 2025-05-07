Ora Strengthens Global Client Experience with Appointment of Henry Gerock III as General Counsel

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRO--Ora, the leading global ophthalmic contract research organization (CRO), is pleased to announce the appointment of Henry (Hank) Gerock III as General Counsel.

As Paul Colvin, CEO of Ora, states, “Clinical trial contracting can be complex—especially when involving cutting-edge therapies and multi-country studies. With Hank's appointment, Ora is reinforcing its commitment to delivering a seamless, efficient legal experience for its clients, enabling them to focus on what matters most: bringing life-changing therapies to patients across the globe.”

A seasoned legal executive, Hank brings extensive expertise in international business transactions, regulatory and compliance matters, dispute resolution, and corporate governance. He most recently served as General Counsel of the Clinical Research Group (formerly PPD) at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., where he led a global legal team supporting large-scale CRO operations.

In his new role at Ora, Hank will focus on accelerating legal and contracting processes, enhancing client engagement, and driving operational efficiencies. His global perspective and proven track record of problem-solving will be instrumental in supporting Ora’s mission to deliver ophthalmology clinical trials with speed, precision, and excellence worldwide.

About Ora

Ora is the world’s leading full-service ophthalmic drug and device CRO with employees in over 20 countries around the world. For over 50 years, we have proudly helped our clients earn more than 85 product approvals. We support a wide array of innovators and organizations, from start-ups to global pharmaceutical and device companies, to efficiently bring new products from concept to market. Ora’s clinical models, unique methodologies, and global regulatory strategies have been refined and proven across thousands of global projects. For more information, please visit www.oraclinical.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

