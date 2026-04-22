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OPKO Health to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on April 28, 2026

April 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

MIAMI, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) plans to report operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. OPKO’s senior management will provide a business update and discuss results as well as financial guidance during a conference call and live audio webcast on April 28th beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION

OPKO encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using this link. Callers who pre-register will receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those unable to pre-register may participate by dialing 833-630-0584 (U.S.) or 412-317-1815 (International). A webcast of the call can also be accessed at OPKO’s Investor Relations page and here.

A telephone replay will be available until May 5, 2026, by dialing 855-669-9658 (U.S.) or 412-317-0088 (International) and providing the passcode 2140261. A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the live conference call here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

Alliance Advisors IR
Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100
ybriggs@allianceadvisors.com
or
Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100
bvoss@allianceadvisors.com


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