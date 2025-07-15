Oncomatryx Biopharma Awarded €12.5 Million EIC Accelerator Funding to Advance Groundbreaking ADCs

BILBAO, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oncomatryx Biopharma, a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) for oncology, has been awarded funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator under the EU’s Horizon Europe 2021-2027 Research and Innovation Program.

As part of this highly competitive program, Oncomatryx will receive €2.5 million in grant funding, along with a €10 million equity investment in its upcoming financing round. The EIC Accelerator call attracted 959 applications, with only 40 companies selected across 16 countries. Oncomatryx is proud to be the only oncology company among this distinguished group.

“Securing EIC Accelerator funding is a major milestone for Oncomatryx and a strong validation of our innovative approach to oncology drug development,” said Laureano Simón, CEO of Oncomatryx. “This funding will enable us to advance the expansion cohorts of our ongoing Phase I clinical trial in pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancer, following highly promising results in the dose-escalation phase. We are honored to be recognized as Europe’s leading ADC platform and contribute to advancing new treatment options for patients with hard-to-treat solid tumors.”

Oncomatryx’s unique ADC platform integrates proprietary novel payloads and advanced conjugation formats. With fully integrated R&D, chemistry, and conjugation facilities, Oncomatryx stands out as Europe’s most advanced ADC development platform, from discovery through to clinical-stage development. The company’s novel approach combines a deep understanding of the tumor microenvironment biology with proprietary payloads and linker technologies, positioning Oncomatryx as a strategic leader in oncology innovation.

Oncomatryx is currently advancing its lead ADC candidate, OMTX705, in clinical trials targeting Fibroblast Activation Protein in aggressive tumors with high unmet medical need. Encouraging clinical data have been presented at ASCO 2025 meeting. Ninety five patients were treated in the dose escalation and 3 backfilling cohorts of metastatic immune-cold solid tumors. An outstanding safety profile, with no dose limiting toxicity was shown, as well as long responses in patients expressing FAP. Randomized clinical trials are ongoing in immune-cold metastatic pancreatic, MSS colorectal and non-small cell lung cancer.

In addition to this recognition from the European Union, Oncomatryx has been designated a strategic company by both the Government of Spain and the Basque Regional Government. The Spanish government R&D funding body, CDTI through Innvierte co-investment initiative for strategic companies and the Basque Regional Government have both invested directly in Oncomatryx, acknowledging its pivotal role in advancing oncology innovation. Together with the EIC Accelerator award, these endorsements firmly position Oncomatryx as a european leading player in Oncology and the ADC field.”

ONCOMATRYX BIOPHARMA, S.L.

Pedro Esnaola

admin@oncomatryx.com

DERIO, Spain