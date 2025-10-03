Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Set to Hit USD 87.3 Million in 2032, Driven by Rising Cancer Incidence

According to Coherent Market Insights, The Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market is estimated to be valued at USD 17.8 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 87.3 Mn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of25.5% from 2025 to 2032. The oncolytic virus therapy market is rapidly advancing as a next-generation cancer treatment, utilizing genetically modified viruses that selectively target and destroy cancer cells while preserving healthy tissue. This innovative approach provides a dual therapeutic benefit—direct tumor cell lysis and stimulation of the immune response—positioning it as a promising solution for difficult-to-treat cancers, including melanoma, lung, breast, and pancreatic malignancies.

Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Key Takeaways

Global oncolytic virus therapy demand is poised to rise at a prolific CAGR of 25.5% from 2025 to 2032.

Herpes simplex virus is expected to remain a highly sought-after product type, accounting for 38% of the global oncolytic virus therapy market share by 2025.

Melanoma is anticipated to remain the most lucrative application of oncolytic virus therapy during the forecast period.

North America is projected to account for one-third of the global oncolytic virus therapy industry share in 2025.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of 16.8% in 2025, is slated to emerge as a hotbed for oncolytic virus therapy market companies during the assessment period.

Rising Prevalence of Cancer Spurring Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ new oncolytic virus therapy market analysis outlines key factors driving industry growth. Increasing incidence of cancer is one such prominent growth factor.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) projects that the annual number of new cancer cases will reach 35 million by 2050. This rise in cancer incidence is expected to drive demand for novel and effective treatments like oncolytic virus therapy.

Oncolytic virus therapy is a type of immunotherapy that uses viruses to selectively infect and destroy cancer cells. Rising adoption of this therapy for treating cancer types like breast cancer, melanoma, and lung cancer will likely boost growth of the oncolytic virus therapy market during the forecast period.

Manufacturing Complexities and Regulatory Challenges Limiting Market Growth

The global oncolytic virus therapy market outlook looks bright, owing to rising incidence of cancer and growing demand for novel cancer treatments. However, manufacturing complexities and regulatory challenges might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Producing oncolytic viruses requires specialized facilities as well as adherence to strict biosafety protocols. The complexity of manufacturing, along with the need for cold chain logistics, increases costs and limits scalability.

Moreover, obtaining regulatory approval for oncolytic virus therapies requires thorough testing for safety and effectiveness. Concerns about potential off-target effects and the long-term safety of these therapies can delay approval processes, thereby slowing down market growth during the forthcoming period.

Rising Demand for Targeted Therapies Unlocking Growth Opportunities

There is a growing preference for therapies that specifically target cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissues. This is putting oncolytic virus therapy into the spotlight as it fits this criterion by selectively infecting and destroying cancer cells. Thus, growing interest in targeted therapies is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for oncolytic virus therapy manufacturers.

Emerging Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Trends

Rising popularity of combination therapies is a key growth-shaping trend in the oncolytic virus therapy market. Combining oncolytic viruses with immune checkpoint inhibitors has shown better treatment results. This combination is being studied in clinical trials, increasing the potential of OVTs. For example, a clinical trial (NCT03852511) is testing an oncolytic adenovirus carrying an anti-CD40 antibody together with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced tumors.

Advancements in viral engineering are contributing to the expansion of oncolytic virus therapy industry. Advanced genetic engineering techniques have paved way for the development of oncolytic viruses that can selectively infect and destroy cancer cells without harming healthy tissues. This precision enhances the efficacy and safety of oncolytic virus therapies.

Regulatory agencies are increasingly supportive of oncolytic virus therapies. For instance, Japan's health ministry approved Teserpaturev (G47Δ), a genetically engineered herpesvirus for malignant glioma. This approval reflects Japan’s conditional & fast-track regulatory pathways that accelerate access to novel biologics.

Analyst’s View

“The global oncolytic virus therapy industry is set for rapid growth, owing to rising prevalence of cancer, increasing demand for targeted therapies, advancements in viral engineering, and expanding regulatory support,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

Event Description and Impact FDA Regulatory Framework Evolution and Global Harmonization Description : FDA expanded the accelerated approval pathway for cancer immunotherapies . Impact: Oncolytic virus therapies can enter the market 2–3 years faster. Artificial Intelligence Integration in Drug Discovery and Development Description: AI is being used to design viruses that target tumors better. Impact: Next-generation oncolytic viruses are developed faster with improved effectiveness. Breakthrough Clinical Trial Results and Competitive Landscape Shifts Description : Amgen’s T-VEC combination therapy trials showed better survival rates . Impact : Investor interest grows, and competitors increase R&D in oncolytic viruses.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in oncolytic virus therapy market report:

- Amgen Inc.

- Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

- Merck & Co., Inc.

- Circio Holding ASA

- Vyriad, Inc.

- SillaJen Biotherapeutics

- Cold Genesys Inc.

- Akamis Bio

- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

- Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

- Takara Bio Inc.

- Replimune Group Inc.

- Genelux Corporation

- Elicera Therapeutics

- Lokon Pharma AB

Key Developments

· In February 2025, UroGen expanded its oncology pipeline with the acquisition of IconOVir’s oncolytic virus assets. The acquisition of ICVB-1042, a next-generation investigational oncolytic virus, will help the company develop novel, locally administered therapies for bladder and other cancers.

· In July 2023, RenovoRx, Inc. and Imugene Ltd. partnered to deliver oncolytic virus therapy. Under this partnership, the two companies will investigate the ability to administer Imugene’s CF33 oncolytic virus technology with RenovoRx’s TAMP therapy platform. This partnership aims to enhance the treatment of difficult-to-access tumors, such as pancreatic and liver cancers.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Herpes simplex virus



Adenovirus



Vaccinia virus



Reovirus



Measles virus



Others (Newcastle disease virus, Vesicular stomatitis virus)

By Application

Melanoma



Breast cancer



Head and neck cancer



Bladder Cancer



Prostate Cancer



Lung Cancer



Others (Colorectal Cancer, and among Others)

By Development Stage

Commercial



Pipeline Phase



Pre-clinical





Phase I





Phase II





Phase III

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

